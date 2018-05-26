Rocky hospital car park on track, concrete floor next week

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital is a buzz as the works on the highly-anticipated car park are full steam ahead.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke met with media today to give an update of the works progress.

The roadworks for the carpark entry have been completed, and the tower crane has been installed to help construction.

Formworks for the first level are being erected ready to pour the 1200m2 concrete floor in the next few weeks.

"It's great to be here today watching the new $25.5 million dollar Rockhampton carpark come out of the ground,” he said.

"This is just wonderful for Rockhampton and is something we have desperately needed for a while.”

The car park is planned to hold 597 spaces over four levels.

The works are "running on time and on budget” which Mr O'Rouke said was great to see.

"It is so important to have adequate carparking in and around the hospital,” Mr O'Rouke said.

"It has been very challenging for patients, when family members come to visit it is hard for them to find a carpark.”

The largest controversy over the carpark between locals has been over what will be charged to park in the facility.

Mr O'Rouke advised these car park fees were yet to be finalised, but "they will be fair and reasonable”.

"They are still to be worked out but I know it is under consideration,” he said.

"This is not about making a profit; any fees charged will be used to pay back the construction cost.”

Discussion has taken place about special circumstances to be exempt from the fees.

"I think there would be considerations for taking into account for individual circumstances,” Mr O'Rouke said.

Rockhampton Hospital Chief Executive Steve Williams said they will "strive to keep those costs as low as possible”.

"We will always have the interest of our patients and our carers at the heart of what we do,” he said.

"We will look at individual patient groups that may face particular challenges.

"Renal patients might be here three times a week, every week, every year.

"We will looking at every opportunity to limit the impact on those patients.”

Mr Williamson said their focus right now is to keep the construction running on schedule.

"It is going really, really well at the moment,” he said.

"Then we will ensure the costs are as low as they can be.”

It was advised the carpark will be going out for tender upon completion with tender arrangements for the car park and maintenance.

Upon completion, the car park will "immediately double” what is currently available.

"It was one of the biggest needs locals in Rockhampton identified,” Mr Williamson said.

"It's a fantastic investment.”

Concerns have also been raised on how many car parks will be taken up by hospital and associated staff.

It is understood they will be utilising the car park as well.

"Our staff are part of that local community,” Mr Williamson said.

There are a number of temporary car-parking options available during construction, including regular shuttle buses from Bolsover Street and CQUniversity TAFE campus on Canning Street.

On-street car parking has been limited to three-hour spaces to ensure a quicker turnover of vehicles, there are spaces available in a temporary car park on Millroy Street, and at the new Hospital Post Office on the corner of Quarry and North Streets

"We have really good arrangements with CQUniversity so we have Park and Ride and they are working really well for patients and staff,” Mr Williamson said.

While the parking has been further limited throughout the construction, the feedback has been positive.

"We haven't had many complaints about the carpark, I think people understand this is a really big development for Rockhampton,” Mr Williamson.

"People have been really patient, they recognise this is important.

"We have been really pleased with the response from our patients, staff and visitors as well.”

Mr Williamson said the partnership between local and state government has been going well.

"We have had great support from the council in terms of works and traffic flows,” he said.

There is room for expansion in years to come for the facility.

"The carpark is being built for the future,” Mr Williamson said.

"It's not just built for what we have now.

"It gives us capability as we expand.

"We have really exciting plans for the hospital and health service in Central Queensland.

"We see a vision for 10,000 fewer patient journeys each year as we expand the services here to avoid the unnecessary need for patients to travel to Brisbane where we can give them the care here.

"So the car park isn't just right for us now but it is designed for the future as well.”