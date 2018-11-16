Rocky Hospital raises awareness for World Prematurity Day

WORLD PREMATURITY DAY: Megan and Adellyn Clark with Rocky Hospital midwives and nursing staff.

WHEN Adellyn Clark was born she was the size of a can of soft drink, a tiny 661 grams.

At three months premature, the beautiful little girl was one of the approximately 210 babies in Central Queensland that are born premature each year.

"It was a traumatic situation,” Adellyn's mother Megan Clark said.

After struggling to fall pregnant, Mrs Clark, 30, was met with difficulties early on.

When she felt unwell at about 28 weeks gestation, she was immediately flown to Brisbane where she gave birth to Adellyn two days later on March 18.

Megan and Adellyn Clark. Steph Allen

Mrs Clark and Adellyn spent three months in Brisbane, with Mr Clark flying down every weekend.

"My husband is my rock,” Mrs Clark said tearfully.

When they were transferred back to Rockhampton Hospital, they met a team of midwives and nursing staff that helped them adjust to life at home.

"They were absolutely amazing and without their support I wouldn't have been able to get through it,” she said.

Mrs Clark said the donations she received and Ronald McDonald housing helped her during the financially and emotionally draining time.

"There's little ups and downs,” she said.

"With premature births, there's a high rate of cerebral palsy which she has been almost diagnosed with.

Maxine Ballinger with Adellyn and Megan Clark. Steph Allen

"She has weakness in her right arm but you wouldn't know because she's a bubbly baby and is hitting all her milestones.

"She's really playful and so full of life and laughs.... she makes you laugh. She's finding her voice box.”

Adellyn is undergoing physio in case cerebral palsy does develop and will have more tests on her eyes and extra vaccinations as she grows.

Rockhampton Hospital clinical nurse consultant and special care nurse Maxine Ballinger said the hospital only had facilities to care for babies born at 32 weeks or later.

"Anything earlier goes to a tertiary hospital - which is usually Brisbane - and that separates families and adds financial pressure and extra stress,” she said.

WORLD PREMATURITY DAY: Megan and Adellyn Clark with Rockhampton Hospital staff. Steph Allen

"The vision for this hospital is getting care close to home and increasing the number of cots in the nursery... to reduce the instance of moving families and babies.

"At the moment we've got four premature babies.

"Last week we had 10. It fluctuates.”

Ms Ballinger said the hospital's staff aimed to raise awareness about premature birth and reduce the number of babies being born pre-term.

"That can be as much as giving antenatal care to our pregnant women,” she said.

"Not everyone lives near regional hospitals.

"What access do they have to health care to pick up if things aren't going quite according to plan and what interventions can be done?”