Rocky Hospital ramping spike among highest in the state

AMBULANCE ramping at Rockhampton Hospital's emergency department has leapt in July to be among the highest in the state.

The state average for patients left on stretchers for more than 30 minutes last month was 28 per cent while Rockhampton's average was 30per cent.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said Rockhampton's average had jumped 10 per cent since July last year and was up 19 per cent following the 2017 state election.

She was alarmed about the ambulance ramping figures released this week by Queensland Health showing a spike across all of Queensland's hospitals in ramping (where patients are left on ambulance stretchers for more than the acceptable waiting time of 30 minutes).

"People are sitting on hospital stretchers and ambulance stretchers for an unacceptable length of time,” she said.

"The figures have gone from 20 to 28 per cent on average across Queensland but some areas are just so much worse than others.”

However Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said Rockhampton staff had done an outstanding job in the face of a serious flu season.

"Central Queensland hospital staff do a great job delivering the care that's needed for our community,” he said.

"Despite a very busy flu season, our staff continue to work tirelessly to ensure our patients are treated well and on time.

"In July, 11,383 patients came to CQ emergency departments, up from 10,945 the previous month.

"The average wait time to treatment across all categories was just 11 minutes. In Rockhampton in July, 70 per cent of patients were off-stretcher within 30 minutes and in Gladstone that figure was 94 per cent.

"Ambulances rarely arrive at hospital one at a time and several can arrive together. All patients are assessed and triaged according to the seriousness of their condition and our teams work with ambulance staff to ensure patients get the treatment they need.

"In the 2018-19 financial year, 33,714 patients arrived at our hospitals by ambulance, which is a 12.7 per cent increase on the previous year.

"Despite this rise, our staff did an outstanding job in treating these patients, with 86.6 per cent of those patients off-stretcher within 30 minutes.

"In July, all elective surgery patients in CQ got their procedures within the clinically recommended time frame.”

Shadow health spokeswoman Ros Bates said the LNP fixed ramping when they were in government last.

"The Labor Government have created a driveway health service,” she said.