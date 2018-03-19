Rocky Hospital responds to wait time statistics

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service's Executive Director Wendy Hoey has responded to emergency department wait time statistics.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service's Executive Director Wendy Hoey has responded to emergency department wait time statistics. Allan Reinikka ROK061217acarpark

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital has responded to Queensland Health statistics which revealed emergency departments are facing a growing crisis across the state.

It has been revealed 22 per cent of emergency department patients at Rockhampton Hospital "were not seen within clinically recommended times” in February, which had increased from 17 per cent.

There was also a two per cent increase in ambulance ramping in January, which was 15 per cent.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the Palaszczuk Labor Government's incompetence had caused suffering for thousands of Queenslanders each month.

"Queenslanders deserve a world-class health system and Labor just isn't delivering,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to improve frontline services, but Labor can't even get the basics right.

"These aren't just numbers in a spreadsheet, they are real people in real emergencies who are struggling to get the healthcare they need.”

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said more support needed to be provided to Queensland Health staff.

"Our hard working nurses, paramedics and doctors need more help on the frontline to improve wait times and provide better patient outcomes for Queenslanders,” Ms Bates said.

Ms Wendy Hoey, Executive Director, Rockhampton Hospital said she was "extremely proud” of the emergency department team at the facility who "delivers great care to Central Queenslanders”.

"They managed to keep the average waiting time across all triage categories to just 14 minutes in February,” Ms Hoey said.

Ms Hoey said the emergency department saw 3509 people during the month.

"We are always looking at ways to streamline people's visit to hospital and ensure they have access to the treatment they need when they need it.”