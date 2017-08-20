23°
Rocky hospital reveals multi-million dollar upgrade

20th Aug 2017 11:55 AM
An additional fully integrated operating theatre is included in major upgrade works at Hillcrest Rockhampton Hospital.
An additional fully integrated operating theatre is included in major upgrade works at Hillcrest Rockhampton Hospital.

A ROCKHAMPTON hospital is set for a multi-million dollar upgrade.

Ramsay Healthcare Australia CEO Danny Sims will visit the Hillcrest Rockhampton Hospital on Tuesday to announce the approval of a $6.7m hospital development.

Rockhampton's three big hospitals are all now either undergoing or set for major works which will take the region's health service delivery forward in coming years.

More than $45m is set to be spent on hospital upgrades in the city's health sector.

READ: Rockhampton Mater Hospital expands with $12m expansion.

READ: Big win for local tradies as contractor revealed for $25m Rocky Hospital car park.

A statement to media about the Hillcrest upgrade said work would start in coming months.

The development will see:

  • An additional fully integrated operating theatre;
  • A new day surgery admission lounge;
  • New spacious surguical ward ensuites;
  • Expansion to CSSD, education rooms and stores; and
  • Talford Lane car park upgrade

The development is planned to be commissioned in late 2018 which will allow the hospital to continue to grow and expand into new and existing specialties.

More details about the project are expected to be released at a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, The Morning Bulletin reported on a $12m expansion at Rockhampton Mater Hospital.

Concept plans for the Mater Hospital expansion.
Concept plans for the Mater Hospital expansion.

This development will see the city's first Cardiac Catheter Lab developed.

Back in February it was reported work on this project was hoped to be completed by October.

And at the city's biggest hospital, work is underway on a massive new car park.

In June, Woollam Construction secured the lucrative $25 million tender for the long-awaited Rockhampton Hospital car park.

Concept drawings for the Rockhampton Hospital multi-storey car park.
Concept drawings for the Rockhampton Hospital multi-storey car park.

At the time, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said while preliminary works for the nearly 600-bay car park were under way, major works would begin across the August to October period and create about 67 jobs throughout construction.

Tenders are also under review to expand Sandrock House, the Rockhampton Hospital's medical records unit.

Central Queensland contractors were invited to apply for the estimated $1.5m to $2m project in July this year.

Last week, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services chief executive Steve Williamson outlined his vision for the region's public system with emphasis on improving the work environment and delivering the highest standard of care in the state.

Goals include 10,000 fewer lives lost from smoking-related diseases and a strategy to tackle obesity, diabetes and mental wellbeing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq health hillcrest rockhampton hospital ramsay healthcare australia ceo danny sims

