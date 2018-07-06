Menu
Health Practitioner Brett Wines with the GeneXpert. in Rockhampton.
Health Practitioner Brett Wines with the GeneXpert. in Rockhampton.
Rocky Hospital tackles CQ flu season

Steph Allen
6th Jul 2018 6:07 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Hospital is tackling this flu season with tests that reveal results within the hour.

Along with the hospital's laboratory, major centres around the state are offering the public GeneXpert rapid point-of-care testing technology.

The testing came about following last year's horror flu season as part of Queensland Health's $1.3 million investment to help manage outbreaks.

Supervising Scientist of Microbiology Greg Cave said the GeneXpert machine is compact in size, accurate and provides speedy diagnoses for influenza A and B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

"Obviously we need to know quickly whether children have the highly contagious RSV so they can be isolated rather than putting them in the general Children's Ward,” Mr Cave said.

Previous antigen testing was only around 85 per cent sensitive.

This meant when viruses were not detected, the specimen would be referred to Brisbane for further, more accurate PCR technology.

The results would take overnight.

Rockhampton's new testing will use "real time” PCR technology, and provide 99.8 per cent accurate results within the hour.

The test itself takes only 34 minutes.

The test uses a nose swab with special FLOQ swabs which release a lot of the particle and gather a much larger viral load.

"This is an excellent little instrument,” Mr Cave said.

There have been 189 reported influenza cases in Central Queensland so far this year, resulting in 13 hospital admissions.

