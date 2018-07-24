Rocky Hospital team celebrates huge surgical milestone

(From left) Nurse Unit Manager Heath Thwaite, Director of Surgery Dr Garry Dyke and Executive Director Wendy Hoey are delighted all Central Queenslanders had their elective surgery procedures done within clinically recommended timeframes in the 2017/18 financial year.

SURGICAL teams at Rockhampton Hospital are celebrating a successful year, doing more than 10,000 surgical procedures in the past financial year.

Executive Director of Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, Wendy Hoey said this achievement was the result of a year of hard work and commitment from a large team, and the result meant no patient was waiting longer than clinically recommended for their elective surgery.

"From the surgeons and anaesthetists and their teams to the nursing and support staff, sterilisation staff, and cleaners who get the operating theatres ready between procedures, to the admin teams who make the bookings, it really is a well-oiled team that is making our theatres run more efficiently," Ms Hoey said.

"We're always trying to improve the service we provide to ensure every patient gets the treatment they need when they need it."

Director of Surgery, Dr Garry Dyke said crucial patients were seen within clinically recommended times.

"Patients with cancer are being seen quicker than before. They're getting diagnosed quicker than before and their treatment can start earlier which means better outcomes," he said.

Dr Dyke said the team would not rest on its laurels and would continue to strive to provide more services for patients.

A colorectal surgeon was expected at the end of the year and breast reconstruction service for breast cancer patients is another idea the hospital is eyeing for the future.

In the 2017/18 financial year, Rockhampton Hospital did 10,070 surgical procedures- 4.7 per cent more than the 9610 in 2016/17.

Dr Dyke said the most common surgical procedures in Rockhampton were endoscopies, cataracts and joint replacements.