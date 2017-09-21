Rocky hospital's multi-million dollar expansion underway

EXPANSION SITE: Fr,om left, Jerry Lynch, Lynne Sheehan and Clayton Broom at Rockhampton's Mater Hospital. Ms Sheehan is Mercy Health and Aged Care CQ CEO, Mr Lynch is Mercy Health and Aged Care CQ Engineering Services Officer and Mr Broom is Griffin Builders site manager.

EXPANSION SITE: Fr,om left, Jerry Lynch, Lynne Sheehan and Clayton Broom at Rockhampton's Mater Hospital. Ms Sheehan is Mercy Health and Aged Care CQ CEO, Mr Lynch is Mercy Health and Aged Care CQ Engineering Services Officer and Mr Broom is Griffin Builders site manager.

A $12MILLION expansion is under way at the Rockhampton Mater Hospital.

The project is a joint venture with the Federal government.

Rockhampton Mater Hospital executive officer Sue Thurbon said the hospital was having a new build for cardiology and oncology.

"In the build, we will have a new day oncology service which will house eleven chairs and one bed for oncology patients to come into have their chemotherapy,” Ms Thurbon said.

Concept plans for the Mater Hospital expansion.

The expansion will greatly benefit the patients at the facility.

"This is in a much brighter, lovely area for our patients and we're looking very much forward to providing this service to them in this brand-new area,” she said.

"It is an increase on the number of chairs that we currently have.

"We currently have seven chairs and one bed and we're going to eleven chairs and one bed."

Sue said two new additions would be added to the cardiology unit.

"The cardiology unit will house a cardiac catheterization lab on level two and we're putting in a Phillips angiography lab there,” she said.

"This is the only lab that will be available between the Sunshine Coast and Townsville so it's a great new service for the people of Rockhampton and our surrounding communities.”

The Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) at the hospital will also benefit from the expansion.

"The work that we're doing, we're also increasing the size of our CSSD department that does all the sterilisation for our instrumentation in our operating theatre,” she said.

"We're putting in some new washers and, new sterilisers and it's going to be wonderful for the staff here,” she said.

The expansion allows more jobs to become available at the hospital.

"With regards to jobs, we are currently searching and have advertised jobs in the nursing fraternity,” she said.

"There's new areas to clean so we will certainly have some more positions in the housekeeping department.”

Griffin Builders in Rockhampton is the contractor for the expansion, which is expected to be completed in January.

Owner of Griffin Builders, Brian Griffin said the contract was beneficial to the company and its staff.

"It's enormous for the company because it provided continual employment for our 15 staff who have been with us for years, plus our local sub-contractors and suppliers,” he said.

Brian said the company had other big projects on the horizon.

"We're currently constructing the new local disaster coordination centre in Yeppoon for the Livingstone Shire Council...a $4.5 million project,” he said.

"We're also doing a new roof over the amphitheatre at the Yeppoon foreshore for the Livingstone Shire Council which is around $1.1 million.”