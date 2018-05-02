Rocky hosts 2018 table tennis Qld Open Championships

ROCKHAMPTON players returned some excellent results at the Leichhardt Park Table Tennis Centre over the weekend when the city hosted the Queensland Open Championships.

With visitors from all over the state, including some very highly credentialed players of international standard spectators were treated to some brilliant table tennis over the two-day carnival.

Joel and Dane Coughlan emerged from the second seeded position and excelled to take out the men's open doubles over top seeds Richard Littler (Moreton Bay) and Chanung Jung (Mackay) in a marathon effort 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 3-11, 12-10.

Joel Coughlan sided with regular pairs-partner Paula Hockings and they started as second favourites in the mixed open doubles.

They reached the final after surviving some touch matches and edged out Jung and his club-mate Rebekah Stanley 11-9 in the deciding fifth set of a classic encounter that featured plenty of exciting rallies.

Hockings played particularly well in a classy field.

Keeping Rockhampton players in the mix in important events Erica Nolan joined Bundaberg's Leah Scott to reach the gold-medal match in the women's open doubles but they went down to the top-seeded pairing of Rebekah Stanley (Mackay) and Ashley Martin (Moreton Bay).

Nolan and Anne-Louise Stewart were the city's only representatives in the prestigious women's open singles and they both succumbed to the outright favourite Min Hyung Jee, who is a former Korean representative and now plays out of the University of Queensland Club.

Stewart drew her in the first round of the main draw after a successful campaign in her round robin qualifier.

Nolan reached the gold medal play-off after surviving a very tough main-draw including an epic 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory over Bundaberg's Bernadette Mitchell and another long six set duel with Emma Widdup of Mackay.

Jee, who is now rated one of Australia's best female players, did not drop a set at the tournament and treated onlookers to an exceptional display.

Top seed Bruno Levis went through the overall draw of the men's singles without dropping a set on his way to picking up his seventh state open singles championship in the past eight years since moving here from his native Chile.

Another international with a booming game, Levis downed the winner of the recent Rocky open men's championship in Mackay's Chanung Jung in the final.

While the matches Levis was involved in produced plenty of fine rallies the other clashes in the knock-out main draw were all classics.

Mackay's Mitchell Connor's big win over Rocky's Joel Coughlan 11-4, 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 5-11, 10-12, 11-9 was exceptional while Hayden Green (Wynnum) edged out Andy Nguyen (Brisbane) 9-11, 10-12,

11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 in a classic.

Green then came within an ace of upsetting Jung before bowing out in the deciding seventh set of one of the most exciting battles of the carnival.