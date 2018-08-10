Rocky hosts CQ robots for largest competition yet

READY TO ROCK: Deegan Cooke and Finn Heads with their robots.

FINN Heads has been tinkering with robots since a young age and combined his love for AC/DC with his knack for robotics.

Set to the theme of the iconic Aussie rock song, TNT, CQ student Finn rocked out in the dance category of yesterday's CQ Junior Robotics Competition.

Finn was partnered with fellow Bundaberg East Primary School student Deegan Cooke.

Their band-mates included two head-banging pint-sized robots, decked out in classic AC/DC costumes, and a mini guitar and microphone.

The grade four boys spent the last couple of weeks creating and preparing their robots and fine-tuning the programming.

"I came up with the idea,” Finn said.

"It takes quite a lot of time: two plus weeks, every morning before school and every lunch time and every Tuesday and Thursday.

"Programming is quite hard... we didn't have the right program on one robot and had to wipe some of the program on Wednesday.

"People think the robots just move forward and back but it's more complex than that.”

Deegan has a love of guitars and implemented that into the design of his robot.

"It's a lot harder than you think,” he said.

"I like the building of it.

"It's very complex and it took me the whole time. I finished it yesterday.”

The competition was held at CQUniversity Rockhampton, with a record 302 competitors representing 99 teams across 28 CQ schools.

A highlight at the event was the return of the robot soccer category. Categories included robot dance, soccer and rescue categories.

Event coordinator Jason Bell said the event shared his passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

"Not only is STEM an interesting area for students, it's becoming the way of the future and the CQ Junior Robotics Competition is an excellent way to provide students with the opportunity to experience technological advancements,” Mr Bell said.