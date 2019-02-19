Rocky hosts round 10 of Qld Beach Volleyball Tour

Round 10 of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour was held in Rockhampton on the weekend.

Round 10 of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour was held in Rockhampton on the weekend. Contributed

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Ashley MacMaster's love for beach volleyball has continued to grow over his past two decades in the sport.

The Rockhampton man was first introduced to the sport by his mother and quickly rose to win state and national competitions.

Harnessing his years of experience and passion for the game, he acted as tournament director for Round 10 of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour in Rockhampton on the weekend.

Forty teams of two players from across the state flocked to the Indoor Sports Arena, with 15 of those teams from Rockhampton.

"There were people from Townsville, all the way through to the Gold Coast, including Mackay, Bundaberg, Brisbane, Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast,” MacMaster said.

"Most of the southern teams are up there in the points. We've had a few local teams who have struggled and won't be in teams in the running overall for the series.

"But we have also had some good quality players up here who will take it to some of the top teams down south.

"There were a few good results on the weekend. We had the Rockhampton team Viiga Leilua and Marisa Bozzano who won the second division Challenger Women round against Brisbane's Mel Bauer-Ludbey and Jane Scotney.”

Daniel White and Thomas Goody also won bronze in the first division Premier Men after playing off with fellow Rockhampton team made of Robbie Kuan and Jordan Cox.

"We also had another local team that got runners up in the Premiers Women,” MacMaster said.

"Silver went to Jess Mergard and her partner Marisa Doran. They played Brisbane's Danielle King and Vanessa Green.”

MacMaster said despite not being a hugely recognised sport, the Rockhampton teams have gained a good following throughout the series.

"In the series, there have been a few other teams who have come away with top three positions in different rounds against southern teams,” he said.

"On the weekend, the top four guys that won and the winners of the Premier Women are all within the top 10 in the state at the moment in points.

"Brisbane and Gold Coast teams are pretty strong and are kind of the ones to beat.”

MacMaster also played on the weekend with Tony Patterson, but was knocked out in the quarter finals.

He hoped that the final round in two weeks' time in Bundaberg would give Rockhampton talent a time to shine.

”We're just trying to get teams to get in the last lot of points to gain maximum points in the last round,” he said.

”We don't know who's going yet. Nominations will be released in the week prior.”

For MacMaster, the sport itself offers something different and is a great opportunity for young people to not only develop a strong social community but to have opportunities to advance.

”We have a couple of young fellas, Jordan Cox and Thomas Goody, who are both 15, and are on the U17 state beach volleyball team,” he said.

”They usually play together and they won the state titles.”