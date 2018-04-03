Rocky hosts state-wide Open Table Tennis Championships

THE Bernie's Pies Teams Carnival and Bolsover Radiology Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships were an immense success over the Easter weekend at the Leichhardt Park playing centre.

Players from clubs at Townsville, Mackay, Bundaberg, Brisbane, Moreton Bay, University of Queensland, Wynnum and across Rockhampton participated in the three-day carnivals' various events.

Hayden Green eyes off the ball. Allan Reinikka ROK010418atablete

The premier men's open singles event did not disappoint the appreciative crowd as most of the best of seven game matches were entertaining from the start and of quality from the quarter finals onwards.

The grand final between Mackay's Chanung Jung and local star Joel Coughlan was brilliant, with an abundance of great rallies.

Although Jung - who recently moved to Mackay from Korea to coach - won the title, Coughlan can hold his head high with a 13-11, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 15-13 result against him.

The semis saw Jung overpower Coughlan's older brother Dane despite a bold effort.

Joel Coughlan and former Rocky sub-junior, Hayden Green, who now hails from Wynnum, put on what was probably the match of the carnival.

Gary Walmsley. Allan Reinikka ROK010418atablete

Green won the opening two sets to 12-10 and 13-11 before Coughlan put a game on the board to 8 points.

Coughlan then went down 11-4 and appeared to be in dire strife - trailing three to one.

Coughlan's determination kicked in and he registered a skinny 13-11 win in the fifth game and in another tight struggle levelled the contest 11-9 in the sixth.

Young Green got out of the blocks with a flyer in the decider with a 7-3 lead.

However a few points later, the victor's coach, Pam Clarke, called a crafty time-out and Coughlan returned to the table to create an end to a fantastic match 11-8.

Matthew Pettett ready to serve. Allan Reinikka ROK010418atablete

The women's singles event did not have a huge entry by recent standards but the quality of play was impressive.

Mackay's champion and national and state junior representative, Rebekah Stanley, beat one of the host club's leading female players, Ann-Louise Stewart, 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10.

There were more than a few onlookers thinking if Stewart won the sixth set she would have been in a pretty solid position to win the decider.

Despite losing control of the situation at times, she managed to get the ball back and win a lot of the longer rallies with her improved attacking play.

Whilst division one of the team's competition didn't boast a lot of teams, the quality of the players and each match's standard of play was outstanding.

Table Tennis: Matthew Pettett. Allan Reinikka ROK010418atablete

Rockhampton's Coughlan brothers, Dane and Joel, excelled to win the gold medal over the impressive combination of Chanung Jung of Mackay and Richard Littler from the Moreton Bay Club.

The other Rockhampton side of Matthew Pettett and Rayden Smith created some great outcomes and came home in third spot.

In an all-Rocky second division final, James O'Sullivan and Jeff Green prevailed over Matthew Steffen and Dave Milverton by one rubber after young Steffen was undefeated in his two singles.

The third-placed outfit of ex-Rockhampton juniors, Steve Black and Enoch Pun, participated in some epic battles and came within an ace of reaching the final.

Townsville's Ashmith Sivayoganathan and Caitlin Woods collected the spoils in a third division over Rocky's Linda O'Sullivan and Patricia Green.

Two of the city's juniors, Nick Green and Emily Stewart, went through a tough draw undefeated in the fourth section to win the contest over Townsville's Wayne Wormald and Terry Woods who only lost to the frontrunners.