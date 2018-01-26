Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky hotel dishes up Aussie animal favourites for Oz Day

Matt Matheson of the Heritage Hotel will be serving cold beers today on Australia Day.
Matt Matheson of the Heritage Hotel will be serving cold beers today on Australia Day. Vanessa Jarrett
by Jessica Powell

The flavour of Australian Day is so strong at this Rocky pub it will be served up on your plate.

Though we may think it and say it with the classic, "that's not a knife, this is a knife" Crocodile Dundee enthusiasm, we're far from the only nation that eats its national emblem.

But, two things ring true when growing up in Australia. One - you've seen an episode of Skippy, and two - you've probably eaten Skippy.

Amidst the Rockhampton Regional Council's Great Australian Bites event down at the Riverside, between William and Quay Street, The Heritage Hotel will be transforming some of our greatest icons into taste-bud tantalising creations.

Skip isn't the only Australian dish on the menu at the Heritage Hotel this Australia Day though, with Fitzroy river locals of crocodile and barramundi making their own appearance on our plates.

Venue Manager Matt Matheson said he worked together with chef Edward Smith to create some truly Aussie meals.

"The barramundi and the crocodile are immediately straight across the river from us, giving it that local twist, and incorporating kangaroo on Australia Day was just a no-brainer."

"It's just great to be a part of a very family orientated, community event," Matheson said.

The Great Australian Bites serves up a range of pop-up culinary delights from acclaimed local bars, restaurants and cafes, entertainment from home-grown performers, and family-friendly activities for kids and the young at heart.

Each Great Australian Bites event is open free to the public. Attendees pay for food and beverage on consumption.

If you're in need of tasty reminder of what makes our nation great, head on in to the Heritage Hotel tomorrow.

Topics:  aussie food australia day 2018 heritage hotel rockhampton business

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

About 16,000 hit Yeppoon for Oz Day beach party

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig says great to see town packed.

He ran from the law for seven years

Benjamin Lee Tutuila pleaded guilty on January 19 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 20 charges including break and enter, driving unlicensed, driving while disqualified, public nuisance, fail to appear in court and theft.

But the law finally caught up with him last week

List: What's happening in CQ this Australia Day long weekend

L-R Alyssa Shaw, Aaron Duckworth and Tony Patterson watch the beach volley ball at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day.

It's party central in CQ with plenty to see, do, and celebrate

Only Bride-chillers not Bridezillas for this Rocky business

Danielle Hempseed of Lilly and Lotus in East St.

CQ Business hitting the mark in event planning

Local Partners