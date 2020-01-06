Rocky hotel guests wake to intruder shock

Police were called to a Rockhampton bank where Thelma Lois Henry was harassing customers for money.

A HOMELESS Rockhampton woman who stole bank cards and used them to buy food has been jailed.

Thelma Lois Henry, 29, expressed surprise when her punishment was handed down in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday where she pleaded guilty to 15 offences including stealing, trespass and drug possession.

Before these charges, Henry had a 13-page criminal history.

The court heard that Henry gained entry to a Toyota landcruiser belonging to guests at the Stirling Hotel on November 17 and stole two bank cards and a room key.

She used the key to enter the guests’ room which woke the victim and his partner.

When they said something to her, she fled.

She then used the cards to buy grocery items totalling $120.47 at the BP service station on Kent Street.

Some eight minutes later at the nearby United service station she made a $46.19 purchase.

Still on that day she went to Archer Park News and bought $57.50 worth of items using the cards.

A $133.19 purchase followed at Foodworks in George Street.

The court also heard about a public nuisance offence on November 3, which stemmed from Henry harassing customers using an ATM at the Commonwealth Bank in Rockhampton’s Bolsover Street for money.

After police arrived at the bank that day, they asked Henry to leave the area.

She did not and proceeded to ask a man and woman using an ATM for $50.

The woman refused and Henry moved closer to her face and yelled at least one expletive at her.

A solicitor for Henry said she did not recall the public nuisance offence as she was intoxicated at the time and she was also a drug user.

He said Henry’s homelessness did not excuse her conduct but it did offer some explanation for her offending.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Henry to six months’ jail with a parole eligibility date of January 31.