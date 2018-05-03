Rocky hotel voted among world's top stays

FORGET the Hilton. Don't meet me at the Hotel Ritz. Rockhampton's Empire Apartment Hotel is the place to stay.

According to a recent Hotels.com survey, the company declared Empire Apartment Hotel, Rockhampton has taken out a top 'Most Wanted' spot in the Hotels.com Loved by Guests Awards for 2018.

The survey analyses millions of guest reviews from around the world.

Winning hotels had to receive a rating of 9.4 (out of 10) or above to be categorised as one of the world's 'Most Wanted' hotels.

Overall, Australia took out twelfth place in the world for top-rated hotels as voted by Hotels.com guests, up one place from last year.

Managing Director Grant Cassidy said in just three years, the Empire Apartment Hotel in the heart of Rockhampton's CBD Riverfront Dining Precinct has turned heads around the globe for its world-class guest experience.

"This year we have seen an increase in the amount of visitors to our region across the domestic, international, corporate and leisure markets - with guests commenting positively on both their Hotel experience but also the newly revitalised riverbank”, Grant said.

"I would like to congratulate my team and thank each one of them for their commitment on consistently delivering a product so our guests can experience Rockhampton like they've never seen it before.”

Rockhampton's Empire Apartment Hotel.

For the second consecutive year, the Empire has also been announced as one of the Top 25 Hotels in Australia at the 2018 Travellers' Choice Awards by TripAdvisor.

"The Travellers' Choice awards are the highest honour TripAdvisor can bestow. Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world, these annual awards reflect 'the best of the best' for service, quality, and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodation to destinations, attractions, and even brands and products,” he said.

Adding to a list of impressive accolades, the Empire has received awards for three consecutive years at the Queensland Tourism Awards: Gold for 'Business Event Venue' in 2017, Silver for the best 'Deluxe Accommodation' in both 2017 and 2016 and Gold for the best 'New Tourism Business' in 2015.

Empire's Marketing, Tourism and Business Development Manager Zac Garven said event tourism is paramount to attracting new visitors to our region.

"We are proud to support and sponsor events in the region such as the Sportsman's Lunch at Beef Australia next week, the Pop Up Polo in June, the Rockhampton River Festival in July and the Capricorn Food & Wine Festival in September to name a few,” he said.

"It's about working collaboratively with operators and we are really excited about the new opportunities such as Fishing on the Fitzroy.”

This year Zac was appointed as a Young Tourism Leader for Queensland by Tourism Minister, Hon Kate Jones MP, and shares his journey and insights at schools, universities and Tafe colleges to encourage more people to enter Queensland's growing tourism industry.

This weekend, the Empire is excited to welcome hundreds of guests from all over Australia and the world for Beef Australia.