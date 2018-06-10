Rocky hotel's doors open to all singers - no talent required

The Victoria Tavern in Rockhampton hosted their first ever Your Shout Pub Choir on Thursday night.

ON THURSDAY night, the Victoria Tavern hosted their first Your Shout Pub Choir in Rockhampton.

The Pub Choir brings together a group of strangers and teaches them a song in three part harmony over the course of 90 minutes.

Last week, the group sung the famous hit, Stand By Me which was inspired by the choir performance at the Royal wedding.

The group will sing well-known, mainstream music.

People are split into high, middle and low groups and harmonise their voices.

There is no sheet music, just a lyric sheet and a couple of drinks which is all you need to start singing.

Everything is led by the choir conductor and backed with piano and guitar.

Katrina Christenson, who is a local music teacher leads the choir.

The first choir was a massive success and moving forward, the tavern is looking to hold the event once a month.

The next event will be on Thursday June 28 at 6:30pm. It costs $10 per head.