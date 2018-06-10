Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Victoria Tavern in Rockhampton hosted their first ever Your Shout Pub Choir on Thursday night.
The Victoria Tavern in Rockhampton hosted their first ever Your Shout Pub Choir on Thursday night. Contributed
News

Rocky hotel's doors open to all singers - no talent required

10th Jun 2018 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THURSDAY night, the Victoria Tavern hosted their first Your Shout Pub Choir in Rockhampton.

The Pub Choir brings together a group of strangers and teaches them a song in three part harmony over the course of 90 minutes.

Last week, the group sung the famous hit, Stand By Me which was inspired by the choir performance at the Royal wedding.

The group will sing well-known, mainstream music.

People are split into high, middle and low groups and harmonise their voices.

There is no sheet music, just a lyric sheet and a couple of drinks which is all you need to start singing.

Everything is led by the choir conductor and backed with piano and guitar.

Katrina Christenson, who is a local music teacher leads the choir.

The first choir was a massive success and moving forward, the tavern is looking to hold the event once a month.

The next event will be on Thursday June 28 at 6:30pm. It costs $10 per head.

pub choir tmbentertainment victoria tavern whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Whale alert for Cap Coast boaties

    premium_icon Whale alert for Cap Coast boaties

    News Coast guard spots two whales near Yeppoon landmark

    • 10th Jun 2018 7:50 PM
    I'm still in shock: Capras' coach after dramatic result

    premium_icon I'm still in shock: Capras' coach after dramatic result

    Sport Game decided in dying moments after teams locked at 12-all

    Battling AFL clubs praised for courageous performances

    Battling AFL clubs praised for courageous performances

    Sport Bottom teams earn respect despite big losses to comp's leading sides

    • 10th Jun 2018 6:35 PM

    Local Partners