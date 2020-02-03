Rocky in meltdown after Sizzler makes shock announcement

CHEESE toast lovers are in meltdown after a beloved Rockhampton restaurant made a shocking announcement today.

Sizzler Rockhampton will be shutting down its famous buffet after closing time on Sunday, March 1.

The announcement came after a customer posted on the Facebook group Rockhampton Food Rater a sign the restaurant had put up on their front door stating the closure of the Stockland Rockhampton restaurant.

Collins Foods Limited, which runs the Sizzler chain, confirmed the closure today, saying it would coincide with the redevelopment of the Stockland shopping centre.

A Collins Foods Limited spokesperson said Sizzler Rockhampton would trade as usual until its last day, Sunday, March 1.

They said Collins would work with the managers and team members at Sizzler Rockhampton regarding possible employment opportunities at other Collins foods restaurants, and outplacement support as needed.

“We want to thank our employees for their dedication, and our guests for their loyalty, over the last 31 years,” the Collins Foods Limited spokesperson said.

“The staff and management of Sizzler Rockhampton have been fantastic, making sure every dining experience was a great one for our amazing customers.”

The announcement relates to Sizzler Rockhampton only and all other Sizzler restaurants remain open for business.