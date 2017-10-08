Rocky in spotlight with author's tour for Landline

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Anna Daniels and cousin Kate Peers (Slade). It's memories like this the Rockhampton-born author will explore during a segment on Landline about her book Girl In Between next week. BELOW: Anna at the launch of her book at The Cathedral College.

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Anna Daniels and cousin Kate Peers (Slade). It's memories like this the Rockhampton-born author will explore during a segment on Landline about her book Girl In Between next week. BELOW: Anna at the launch of her book at The Cathedral College. Contributed

WHEN the iconic Landline introduction plays on Sunday, the Daniels family will be crowded around the television proud as punch to see their Anna showing Rocky off to the nation.

Anna will take audiences on a tour of her home town, explaining its significance in her debut romantic comedy novel, Girl In Between.

Set in Rockhampton, the novel caught the eye of Landline producers who approached Anna, also an experienced journalist and television presenter, about creating the segment.

Anna Daniels at The Cathedral College for her book launch earlier this year. Contributed

It was fitting for Anna, who started her career at ABC Capricornia in Rockhampton.

On Landline, Anna will take audiences around the city, showing off the key parts featured in the novel.

Anna said the segment was filmed at The Great Western Hotel, Gladstone Rd, Quarry St overlooking town and at Yeppen Lagoon.

READ: Life in between the pages is good for Rocky author

She also returned to her old high school, The Cathedral College, to talk about the launch of Girl In Between earlier this year.

It will be a proud moment for her parents, with Anna joking her dad thinks he's made it now he's got his daughter and himself featured in his favourite TV program.

Anna Daniels with her dad Wayne. Contributed

Growing up, Anna's parents Jan and Wayne owned opposing pharmacies in town and will be familiar to Rockhampton residents, who may also remember her grandmother Eileen as the oldest living pharmacy assistant at Shotkers Pharmacy.

However, Anna also spoke to Victorian writer Mark Smith, whose young adult novels are set in the state's Surf Coast which he calls home.

Anna Daniels with her proud parents, Jan and Wayne. PAM MCKAY

Anna said she had always championed rural and regional communities, and aimed to bring their stories and concerns to a national audience while working on programs like The Project.

She said Landline had a great tradition of bridging that gap, popular with city and regional audiences alike.

The segment will also see Anna travel to Sydney to talk with her publisher about the book and the importance of telling the stories of regional and rural communities.

TUNE IN