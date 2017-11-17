Rocky in the hunt for more indoor hockey success

STATE'S BEST: Rockhampton's champion under-15 girls hockey team (back row, from left) Jessica Moffat, Nikyta Campbell, Rowlande Williams, Tori-Lee Cutts, Ebonee Moffat, Amy Moffat and (front, from left) Cassidy Knuth, Kyanna Willie and Renee Sweeney.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Rockhampton's under-15 boys will be looking to emulate their female counterparts when they compete at the state indoor challenge in Toowoomba this weekend.

The girls were crowned state champions in Maryborough a fortnight ago and boys' coach David Plant is quietly confident his talented team can enjoy similar success.

"I'm expecting we'll go very, very close,” David said.

"We don't have a weak link in the team - when we sub someone off we will be replacing them with a player of equal ability.

Members of the Rockhampton under-15 boys indoor hockey team (back row, from left) Riley O'Hanlon, Lachlan Plant, Sean McDonald, and (front row) Callum White and Dylan Quinlan. Absent are Nathan Moffatt, Hayden Pease and Will Howland. CONTRIBUTED

"We can basically rotate the whole team, interchanging the forwards and the backs.

"These boys have played a fair bit of hockey together and they have a good understanding of each other's games.”

The Rockhampton team includes Queensland reps Lachlan Plant, Callum White, Sean McDonald and young gun Dylan Quinlan, who last weekend was named player of the tournament at the under-13 indoor challenge.

David said a major focus in preparation had been on defence, something that was vital in indoor.

"It's a real cat and mouse game; it's all about outwitting your opponent. It's very fast and it's very tactical and if you have your defence well sorted you will go a long way towards winning.

"We know we will be up against some very talented sides down there, in particular Maryborough, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

"It's a round robin tournament so whoever is on top at the end wins. That means we can't afford to drop any points and we have to be on the ball right from the get-go.”

Rockhampton will play six games over the three days, the first of them tonight against Brisbane team Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the under-15 girls team sealed its impressive Queensland title with a 2-1 win over the highly fancied Brisbane team in the grand final.

Coach Robert Sweeney said it was a great performance from the players, the core of whom had played together for several years.

"Seven of the girls were in the team that won the under-13 state championship against the same Brisbane team in Rockhampton in 2015, were runners-up in the under-15s to Maryborough in 2016 and are now under-15 state champions,” he said.

"I am very proud of all the girls and praise the older girls who will age out of 15s this year for their commitment and leadership in delivering the result we were looking for.”

Three players - Rowlande Williams and sisters Ebonee and Jessica Moffat - were selected in the Queensland team to play at the nationals in Goulburn in January.

Renee Sweeney and Cassidy Knuth were named as shadows.