Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Rocky in the hunt for more indoor hockey success

STATE'S BEST: Rockhampton's champion under-15 girls hockey team (back row, from left) Jessica Moffat, Nikyta Campbell, Rowlande Williams, Tori-Lee Cutts, Ebonee Moffat, Amy Moffat and (front, from left) Cassidy Knuth, Kyanna Willie and Renee Sweeney.
STATE'S BEST: Rockhampton's champion under-15 girls hockey team (back row, from left) Jessica Moffat, Nikyta Campbell, Rowlande Williams, Tori-Lee Cutts, Ebonee Moffat, Amy Moffat and (front, from left) Cassidy Knuth, Kyanna Willie and Renee Sweeney. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

INDOOR HOCKEY: Rockhampton's under-15 boys will be looking to emulate their female counterparts when they compete at the state indoor challenge in Toowoomba this weekend.

The girls were crowned state champions in Maryborough a fortnight ago and boys' coach David Plant is quietly confident his talented team can enjoy similar success.

"I'm expecting we'll go very, very close,” David said.

"We don't have a weak link in the team - when we sub someone off we will be replacing them with a player of equal ability.

Members of the Rockhampton under-15 boys indoor hockey team (back row, from left) Riley O'Hanlon, Lachlan Plant, Sean McDonald, and (front row) Callum White and Dylan Quinlan. Absent are Nathan Moffatt, Hayden Pease and Will Howland.
Members of the Rockhampton under-15 boys indoor hockey team (back row, from left) Riley O'Hanlon, Lachlan Plant, Sean McDonald, and (front row) Callum White and Dylan Quinlan. Absent are Nathan Moffatt, Hayden Pease and Will Howland. CONTRIBUTED

"We can basically rotate the whole team, interchanging the forwards and the backs.

"These boys have played a fair bit of hockey together and they have a good understanding of each other's games.”

The Rockhampton team includes Queensland reps Lachlan Plant, Callum White, Sean McDonald and young gun Dylan Quinlan, who last weekend was named player of the tournament at the under-13 indoor challenge.

READ: PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky rep receives top gong

David said a major focus in preparation had been on defence, something that was vital in indoor.

"It's a real cat and mouse game; it's all about outwitting your opponent. It's very fast and it's very tactical and if you have your defence well sorted you will go a long way towards winning.

"We know we will be up against some very talented sides down there, in particular Maryborough, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

"It's a round robin tournament so whoever is on top at the end wins. That means we can't afford to drop any points and we have to be on the ball right from the get-go.”

Rockhampton will play six games over the three days, the first of them tonight against Brisbane team Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the under-15 girls team sealed its impressive Queensland title with a 2-1 win over the highly fancied Brisbane team in the grand final.

Coach Robert Sweeney said it was a great performance from the players, the core of whom had played together for several years.

"Seven of the girls were in the team that won the under-13 state championship against the same Brisbane team in Rockhampton in 2015, were runners-up in the under-15s to Maryborough in 2016 and are now under-15 state champions,” he said.

"I am very proud of all the girls and praise the older girls who will age out of 15s this year for their commitment and leadership in delivering the result we were looking for.”

Three players - Rowlande Williams and sisters Ebonee and Jessica Moffat - were selected in the Queensland team to play at the nationals in Goulburn in January.

Renee Sweeney and Cassidy Knuth were named as shadows.

Topics:  david plant hockey queensland indoor hockey robert sweeney rockhampton under-15 indoor hockey challenge

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'I can't do the simplest things': Horrific-crash victim opens up

'I can't do the simplest things': Horrific-crash victim opens...

Before a fatigued driver fell asleep at the wheel, Dayne Ladbrook loved camping, 4WDriving and playing with his dog... now he finds the 'simplest things in life' a...

Temperatures to rise across Capricornia ahead of drenching

Notoriously hot and dry town, Birdsville, copped most of its dose of a massive rain-bearing trough as it moved eastward overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Olivia Corcoran O'Neill reported 19mm in Birdsville overnight after a big storm came through and dumped most in one hit; 24mm total. Her photo of youngsters enjoying the rain received a lot of love with 283 reactions.

THINGS starting to heat up in CQ after cooler than average November

The day this Rocky family didn't think they'd celebrate

MILESTONE DAY: Caitlyn Gent was born 17 weeks premature and has faced various health challenges throughout her childhood and teens, but this week graduated high school.

Caitlyn continues to defy odds after miracle birth

Rowdy driver of bogged scooter draws emergency response

FILE IMAGE

Person taken to hospital after disturbance

Local Partners

Mud racers ready to turn it on at Kabra

34 cars to compete in four different classes

PHOTO GALLERY: Moreton fires on Rocky's fairways

Sam Wade swings into action at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

CQ finishes fifth in Golf Queensland's Inter-Association Teams Event

premium_icon Meninga holds no grudge despite rejection

Facing Australia in the final could be very tricky for Fifita. (AAP Image/David Rowland)

Andrew Fifita can still play for Australia again, says Kangaroos coach Mal...