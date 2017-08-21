Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON is edging closer to its bold inner-city living plan, bucking the state trend to land in the top-10 fastest growing areas for medium density housing.

Units, townhouses and semi-detached home approvals have almost quadrupled in in the year to March 2017, up to 19.4% of total approvals compared to 5.7% last year.

This is according to the Bankwest Housing Density report, which outlines a dramatic drop (25.6%) in medium density approvals across the state; down 6,789 from 19,693.

The increase aligns with the Rockhampton Regional Council's vision to reshape the city's heart to include diverse housing types, as outlined in the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework.

A $14 million inner-city residential/commercial building earmarked for the corner of William St is expected to become the first major development to attract people and investment to the CBD.

A multi-storey residential/commercial building will envelope The Two Professors coffee shop on the corner of William and Bolsover Sts.

A number of two-storey terrace houses will also be included along Market Lane to the rear.

The joint state-council funded eight-storey high rise was unveiled in January this year, along with the now adopted CBD framework, which outlines council's plan to create more diverse and affordable inner-city residential offerings.

These include high-rise apartments, medium density products, town houses, detached houses, heritage loft apartments plus new and adaptive re-use of existing buildings.

Council's planning scheme, adopted in 2015, also removed regulatory obstacles to higher-density development in the CBD which aims to retain "young and talented people”, and create new opportunities such as aged care and student accommodation.

Joining Rockhampton in the top-10 fastest growing areas list are Nerang (78.9%); Browns Plains (41.2%); Beenleigh (47.6%); Capalabl (46.6%); Brisbane Inner West (86%); Nundah (87.1%); Coolangatta (88%); Caloundra (36.4%); and Forest Lake Oxley (83.6%).

High-rises to change Rockhampton's skyline:

1. Gallery Apartments

Construction is well under way at the site of the much anticipated 10-level Gallery Apartments on Victoria Parade.

With the underground car park structurally complete, construction of the ground floor has begun and is progressing well.

The $20M Gallery Apartments project, which is expected to be complete by Christmas 2017, will offer 30 spacious two and three bed residential apartments which are on average the largest residential aparments on Rockhampton's riverfront.

A Podium level restaurant will offer residents and guests a unique dining experience.

2. Skyview

Luxury living never before seen in Rockhampton is the aim of Skyview developers.

The $8M, 8-storey project is expected to rise from the ground at 24 Victoria Parade this year.

The Skyview project, which will take between 9-12 months to build, will offer the kind of relaxed, low maintenance, convenient, city lifestyle many Rockhampton residents are beginning to prefer.

3. LOFT On The Lane

'Dynamic inner-city living' is the phrase to best describe developing Rockhampton project LOFT.

The 10-storey LOFT development is set to rise from the old CWA site on the corner of East Lane and Archer St.

This development is aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

As well as eight storeys of accommodation, there are two levels for parking, a ground floor coffee shop/salad bar and a private roof-top terrace.

4. William St Residential Development

William St will see its first multi-storey residential development this year with an apartment building set to be constructed on the corner of East Lane.

The apartment complex, which will be located at 37 William St, was announced last year and is one of four priority projects across Queensland to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

The seven-storey building will include about 35 apartments and will feature two commercial spaces, potentially for eateries, on the ground flood.

