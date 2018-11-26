Rocky included in BHP's new 30-day payment plans for locals

BHP has announced it will extend preferred payment terms of 30 days to all Australian businesses in local areas and for the first time that will include Rockhampton.

As part of the company's review of procurement practices, Rockhampton has been re-zoned as local bringing the number of local Queensland businesses on preferential payment terms to 600.

BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), the organisation's largest coal business, has agreed to implement the new terms following engagement with suppliers, host communities, the Resource Industry Network and the Federal Government.

"We've heard concerns about the impact of our standard global payment terms on local businesses, and recognise there is more we can do to support our local communities," Asset president James Palmer said.

"We will extend our preferential terms further than the existing small and local businesses already captured."

All of BHP's suppliers whose primary operating presence is in a local area, regardless of size, will be placed on 30 day payment terms as the new local standard from December 1.

BHP Vice President Supply Sundeep Singh said the change and simpler policies would be a huge win in Central Queensland.

"As well as being a major employer in regional communities, we are also a major contributor to local economies - through the jobs we provide, and the goods and services we purchase." he said.

Mr. Palmer said BHP's success nationally and internationally was built on strong local relationships.

"We understand that the strength and capability of communities that are local to us are critical to the strength and capability of our business as a whole," he said.

"We value the communities we operate in, and want our local suppliers to grow strong businesses as we grow ours."

Businesses won't need to apply for the new payment terms, and will be automatically moved to 30 days on December 1.

A workshop will be held in Mackay for local suppliers in December, where BHP will assist businesses to work with its procurement system.

BHP's total direct economic contribution in Australia, including its payments to suppliers, wages and employee benefits, dividends, taxes and royalties in the last financial year was US$33.9 billion.