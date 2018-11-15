Rocky indoor bowler wins Qld titles 30 years apart

ON A ROLL: Larni Stretton has amassed a number of successes in her 48 years of playing indoor bowls, the most recent her seventh Queensland restricted ladies singles title.

ON A ROLL: Larni Stretton has amassed a number of successes in her 48 years of playing indoor bowls, the most recent her seventh Queensland restricted ladies singles title. Allan Reinikka ROK121118alarni1

INDOOR BOWLS: Larni Stretton has won her seventh Queensland restricted ladies singles title - 30 years after winning her first.

The Rockhampton bowler represented Capricornia at the event at Boonah and despite some tough competition was not to be denied the incredible achievement.

Stretton previously won the coveted title in 1988, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2011 and 2015.

"The first time I won it in 1988 was a real highlight because it's such a special event.

"These are the champions of each district competing so it's the best of the best.

"This one is pretty special too because it's 30 years on from the first, and there's probably no one else that's won it with that number of years in between.”

Stretton beat bowlers from Ipswich, South Burnett and Nambour to claim victory.

What makes her success even more extraordinary is that she plays very little competition bowls these days.

"I play social bowls every Monday night but probably only play competition two or three times a year.

"These others bowlers are playing competition every week so that makes it pretty satisfying.”

Stretton has been playing indoor bowls for 48 years.

"My parents started playing and I started playing as well, and when I was 10 I was allowed to join St Paul's Indoor Bowls Club.

"I wasn't really a sporty person and indoor bowls was something I felt I could do. It required skill and a bit of thinking and I just liked it.

"I used to win bits and pieces in the local district championships but I was probably 12 or 13 when I started winning some major events.

"I think I was 13 when I won the Rocky championship. That was my first big one and I remember being on the front page of The Morning Bulletin because it was quite unusual for someone so young to win.”

Stretton has amassed an array of titles and forged some incredible memories in her time in the game. High on the list is her first state open singles win in 2008.

She loves the skills and tactics of the game, and thrives under the pressure of finals.

"I really like testing my skills against other bowlers. If you know they're a good player I like to see how well I can go against them and how I can outsmart them,” she said.

"You need concentration, experience and a lot of luck, but you've also got to love the game.”