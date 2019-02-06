Rocky indoor hockey players medal at national tournament

HOCKEY: Five Rockhampton indoor hockey athletes put the Beef Capital on the national stage when they came away with medals at this year's U18 National Australian Titles at Goulburn, New South Wales.

Darcy Milner and Jessica Moffat came away pleased with their Queensland representative team's efforts however have first place in their sights for next year.

"Overall we did well. A majority of our team was 16 in an Under 18 tournament, so we did well for our age,” Moffat said of her team's third placing.

"We aimed for top three and came away with that.”

With most of the team scattered across the state, it was difficult to train. However, most of the team had played together previously.

GOING FOR GOLD: Darcy Milner and Jessica Moffat Jann Houley

"That's where our bond came from,” the Frenchville Rovers player said.

"We beat Western Australian 7-0 in a round game, and versed them in the semi but unfortunately lost to them in our shoot outs. But those things happen.

"We versed WA in the semis and it was close. We were down 1-0 at the start and came back and ended up winning three runs or something.

"What I like about indoor hockey is that it brings up your intensity.”

Milner, who was one of four Rocky boys on the team, lost 6-1 to NSW in the grand final, earning second place.

"It was a pretty good, tough match and was a bit of a roll-over at the end,” the Southern Suburbs player said.

"NSW beat us in a round game as well but other than that we drew a few games with Victoria and beat every other state.

"We had a really good team going into it. After our training session and the two-day camp in Brisbane before we went away, we thought we had a pretty good chance.

"NSW is always a strong team and are usually the ones to beat. Hopefully we win next year, that's the goal.”