Rockhampton industries choosing foreign workers revealed

IN A shock decision, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull scrapped the divisive 457 skilled migrant visa via Facebook on Tuesday, but Rockhampton's underwhelming reliance on the program means little for future employment.

The visa allowed employers to lure skilled workers from overseas when appropriately skilled Australians weren't available, to work for four years and apply for permanent residency after two.

Thought by some to be a relic of the mining boom, when Australians were unable to fill labour shortages in other industries, the program has now been replaced by the new Temporary Skill Shortage visa.

The new program will allow skilled migrants to work for either two or four years and be eligible for permanent residency after three. Workers currently on 457 visas won't be impacted by the change.

The reforms also cut available occupations for migrant workers, but many of the more than 200 job options axed rarely employ 457 visa workers, including zookeepers, antique dealers and actors.

Figures from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection show the visas have declined in use in Rockhampton industry with only 44 visas granted this financial year.

The health care industry boasts the most 457 visas with 11 approved - 29 do not have occupations listed as they are secondary visas i.e. used by the children of migrant workers.

The remaining four visas are from occupations listed as having "less than five" workers such as the meat and mining industry.

Four of Rockhampton's biggest industries have been examined to determine what effect the change will have on the local job market.

Health care industry

THE health care industry is one of Rockhampton's biggest employers of 457 visa holders with 11 granted through the program this year alone.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service was contacted for comment on whether the visa change would affect health services in Rockhampton, but a spokesperson said it was too early to comment as the issue "wasn't on their radar".

Skilled meat workers

DESPITE the commonly held belief Rockhampton's meat workers are primarily skilled migrants, figures from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection show otherwise.

Less than five 457 visas were approved for skilled meat workers in the 2016-2017 financial year.

In 2008-2009 and 2012-2013, 194 and 195 visas, respectively, were granted for meat workers.

A spokesperson for Teys, who own one of two meatworks in Rockhampton, said the company relied on the program as it is "often difficult to find local workers".

Agriculture and farming industry

THE agriculture and farming industry has previously been in the spotlight for its use of 417 working holiday visas, commonly used by backpackers - but their use of skilled work visas has been in decline since 2012.

During 2016-2017, "less than five" 457 visas were granted for the industry, down from 19 in the last financial year.

AgForce Central Queensland regional manager Sharon Howard said the change will have "little noticeable difference" on Rockhampton, but she hopes the new temporary visa program "will better address skills requirements in the industry".

"We're not welcoming the announcement because we need more detail but there is an opportunity now to ensure the ag industry is included as potential beneficiaries of the new system," she said.

Mining sector

ACCORDING to the Queensland Resources Council 457 visa holders in the state's mining industry decreased by 26.5% in the last financial year. Similarly, figures show Rockhampton hasn't employed a significant number of skilled migrants in mining jobs since 2011.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said he supported Mr Turnbull's move and would work to "build the numbers of young people taking up a resources career".