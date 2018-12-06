Rocky intersection one of the worst for red light fines

THINK TWICE: One of Rockhampton's intersections is recording shameful numbers of red light infringements.

DAMNING statistics reveal that Rockhampton's drivers are among the worst in the state when it comes to running red lights at one key intersection.

RACQ have released a list of the top 10 worst intersections for red light camera infringements, with an intersection in Rockhampton claiming eighth place and the prize for worst performing regional intersection.

The red light camera at corner of George and Albert Streets in the Rockhampton's CBD was busy in 2017, snapping and issuing fines to 746 vehicles.

On average, two Rockhampton drivers are losing three points from their drivers licences and $391 from their bank accounts daily.

Intersections in the Gold Coast and Brisbane were the worst in the state.

More than 23000 people were caught by red light cameras in Queensland last year according to Department of Transport and Main Roads statistics.

This averages out to 63 red light camera offences daily.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter slammed the dangerous behaviour as irresponsible and urged drivers to consider the safety of all road users.

"Running a red light is extremely dangerous and could seriously injure not only other motorists but also pedestrians and cyclists who don't expect a car to hurtle through an intersection,” Ms Hunter said.

"Too many drivers choose to run a red light in the hope they'll gain a few extra seconds - but with more than 222 lives lost on roads this year drivers need to stop and think about how much they're putting themselves at risk,” she said.

"For those who accuse police of revenue raising, just remember police are usually first on scene when a red-light runner results in a fatal crash.”