Rocky is open to more mine jobs

ROCKHAMPTON is open and ready to provide jobs if needed following the announcement of a new $7B mine in the Galilee Basin, says Mayor Margaret Strelow.

MacMines Austasia's 20,000ha China stone thermal coal project is bigger than Adani's scaled back plans for the first phase of its Carmichael mine.

China stone is tipped to produce 38 million tonnes of coal annually at peak to supply power stations in China and other parts of Asia.

The project will create almost 4000 jobs during construction and almost 3400 jobs when the mine is operational.

Cr Strelow said while there were no firm jobs for Rockhampton at this stage, the city was willing and able to help if needed.

"We've been engaged with MacMines already, so we were expecting the co-ordinator-general's approval last week, she said.

"They still have other processes to go through, as do all the mines in the Galilee basin. They're patiently working through them.

"We're certainly looking forward to the opportunity for us.

"MacMines in their original EIS didn't envisage jobs for Rockhampton, but they're certainly open to it now with our strong engagement with Adani.”

Cr Strelow said she was delighted to see that there's this level of progress and level of support for mining from the State Government.

"At this stage it's just about encouraging them as they go on their journey and pointing out our willingness to work with them,” she said.

"There's nothing concrete at this stage, just recognising they've got a long way to go.

"The picture I have in my mind is the way Mackay is so associated with the Bowen Basin, I want Rockhampton to be associated in the same way with the Galilee."

The proposed mine is situated beside Adani's project and is expected to loop into the Indian conglomerate's planned railway line.

The Commonwealth now has to sign off on the decision, with the project needing to secure finance after that.

Other major approvals including the project's environmental authority also need to be achieved before it can get off the ground.

MacMines Austasia - MacMines is a related entity of the China-based Shanxi Meijin Energy Group (Meijin) - is expected to make a comment on the approval next week.

It is the sixth Galilee Basin project to be given approval by the Co-ordinator-General.

The approval is expected to stir up a political hornets nest not just for the Palaszczuk Government - which has distanced itself from Adani's contentious Galilee coal mine plans after the project threatened to derail its re-election prospects - but also Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.