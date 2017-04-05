Rocky is still open for business

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are pleased the Yeppen South project will keep Rockhampton open despite major flooding.

IT'S THE game-changer set to keep business going in Rockhampton despite major flooding.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry yesterday said the flood would still have a major impact on the region, but this time the city wouldn't run short of fuel, fresh food, or other supplies.

She said people could still fly into the region, with services operating out of Gladstone Airport.

"It was only in 2013 that the highway was cut at the Yeppen floodplain for nearly two weeks, causing millions of dollars of economic loss to our economy,” Ms Landry said.

"With this new bridge, access to Rockhampton is assured throughout this flood event.

"Yeppen Bridge is currently open to four lanes. When the flood rises, this will be reduced to one in each direction, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic in and out of Rockhampton.”

The Yeppen South floodplain bridge was opened in 2015.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said this flood was the first big test for the bridge.

"This bridge marks a turning point for Central Queensland,” Ms Carroll.

"We are avoiding losses of nearly $5.5 million per day in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast alone,” Ms Carroll said.

"The 2011 flood basically cut Queensland in half so the economic impact was devastating, but this time traffic can continue to flow through the city.

"Whilst 215 businesses will be directly affected by this flood, over 6,000 businesses in the region will not.

"The region is still open by air via Gladstone Airport, which is less than an hour-and-a-half away. That's shorter than driving from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane Airport, which hundreds of travellers do every day.

"Qantas and Virgin are putting on extra flights through Gladstone, and Budget Car Rentals are offering special one-way car hire rates to accommodate.

"It's vital that ahead of the Easter Break, the public knows that we are open for business.

"The best thing you can do to support Central Queensland is to holiday in our region, and support our local tourism sector.”