Rocky isn't keeping up with NBN switch

29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
NOT SO FAST: CEO of NBN, Bill Morrow, said there is still more to be done to better the company.
ROCKHAMPTON residents have trailed behind the nation's pack in the chase for NBN connection in their households.

Latest research revealed that Rockhampton isn't up to speed with connection and residents were unsure how to make the right switch to get the best internet experience.

With 35,458 homes and businesses ready for service, NBN have introduced a new campaign to assist slow-starters which will offer advice on signing up and how to make the most out of the service.

NBN's State Corporate Affairs Manager, Kylie Lindsay, said they heard the concerns from residents and have implemented the 'NBN Education Boost' campaign to provide the region with much needed answers.

"With the NBN network now halfway built and available to more than one in two Australians, the campaign is designed to equip residents in the local community with all the information they need to get the most out of their broadband experience after signing up to the NBN network with a retailer," she said.

Kylie said the company would also release informative guides distributed by mail and an online video series that would explain the most commonly asked questions it received.

She said that some of those questions were related to internet speed issues.

"The roll-out of the NBN network means for the first time the majority of consumers will also need to make decisions about internet speeds, so it's important that consumers do their research before speaking with a retailer and choosing a plan," she said.

CEO of NBN, Bill Morrow, also addressed these issues and said the network's three-link chain design could effect internet speed but continued to say that consumers were unaware of the speed and details of the plans they had bought into.

"Due to a very competitive environment, however, some may feel the pressure to focus more on a low price offer that comes with a best effort on speed," he said.

"This is why it's so important to ask your service provider what speeds are available during peak times so you are aware of what to expect before you sign-up to a plan.

"We know there is more that needs to be done to ensure Australians get the broadband service they want and we are working hard alongside our service provider partners to better meet these expectations."　

We asked our readers about their experience with the NBN and the themes differed.

 

 

Nicole White: "Just switched over to NBN and (there was) massive issues with set up and now getting it to work."

 

 

Angelina Stone-Tolcher: "Not in my area yet but my parents in their mid 70's (are having) nothing but trouble with it..."

 

 

Sy Holloway: "Switched as soon as it was available (and) no problems so far."

Visit the NBN website to download the guide and learn more about what you need to know before connecting.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bob marrow internet speed nbn rockhampton

