Rocky jail break reaction: Call for prison siren

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillor Glenda Mather has called for a prison siren to be reinstalled at the Capricornia Correctional Facility.

Her call comes as authorities launch a manhunt for two prisoners who escaped from the jail's farm earlier today.

Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30, and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, 23, both serving six year terms, are on the run after reportedly using a wheelie bin and doona to scale the farm's fence between 2am and 4.30am.

Both escapees have "some time yet to serve" on their current sentences, authorities have confirmed.

A number of residents have taken to The Morning Bulletin's social media channels to air their frustrations about the lack of notification about this escape, which is one of several in the past 12 months.

Other escapees were all caught quickly.

Cr Mather said it was time for action on a prison siren to notify nearby residents.

Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather wants to see the prison siren system reintroduced.

She said the reintroduction of a siren, which could once be heard for one to two miles, would not only be cheap, but the most effective method to alert the public on any inmates at large.

This would also ensure nearby residents would be on the lookout for anything unusual or suspicious, as well as being a safety blanket to ensure families were safe.

"More people are being locked up for the crimes they commit and something has to change," Cr Mather said.

She said there was not enough room in the main prison and many inmates were being "fast tracked" onto the farm to make way for new arrivals.

Cr Mather has lived in the area for 30 years and was concerned because she said the escaped prisoners would have several modes of transport which include road and train.

She said a lot of money had been spent on security at the accommodation building, including a security fence that surrounds it, with an alarm which she understood did not trigger in this morning's escape.

As of January 22, there were 54 inmates on the prison farm, with 96 in built cells.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Department of Justice and Attorney-General for comment and further detail.