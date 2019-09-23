Rocky jockey ‘struck while the iron was hot’ at Springsure Cup

Only Emma was the middle pin leg of Rockhampton jockey Matthew Milford's winning Springsure treble on Saturday

RACING: Widely travelled Rockhampton jockey Matthew Milford made the best of his rare opportunities and “struck while the iron was hot” landing a winning treble at the Springsure Cup meeting last Saturday.

In fact, Milford went within a neck of scoring the perfect card as his only other mount, the Craig Smith trained Super Sid finished second to Vic Heading’s Heather Joan in the QTIS Maiden (1100m).

Matthew’s winners were the Norma King, Chinchilla pair Sneaky Sniper ($5.00) and Silent Flyer ($3.40) as well as this writer’s Only Emma ($2.20).

Milford mainly plies his trade on the Central Western circuit recently riding a winner at Birdsville while also riding of late at Betoota; Bedourie; Dingo; Muttaburra; Longreach; Clermont; Ilfracombe and Barcaldine.

He is one of the busiest early morning track work riders at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse and as statistics prove is not averse to travelling hundreds of kilometres each Saturday to ride at country racetracks.

Furthermore, Milford, originally from the Riverina, NSW district is experienced and obliging and puts in the effort so nobody could begrudge him of his excellent riding feats at Springsure’s well attended Cup meeting last Saturday.

The late Bert Lille, the doyen of racing scribes in Australia once told me while I was the racing writer for the Newcastle Morning Herald that “there is a least one great story behind every stable door”.

With that in mind as being the trainer of Only Emma, I feel justified to relate her tale and how Matthew Milford came to get the ride last Saturday.

Central Queensland is currently going through its most critical shortage of jockeys — particularly at the Saturday country meetings, that has ever occurred during its long history.

At almost every recent country meeting in Capricornia even at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, horses have been scratched because of a shortage of jockeys which also occurred at Springsure where only six rode.

Three weeks ago, I began sourcing jockeys to ride Only Emma at Springsure on my wrongful assumption (never assume) that her last start winning rider Elle Smith would be riding at the clash Mackay TAB meeting.

Matthew Milford, through his partner and agent Rachel Hunt answered my SOS but to his credit he went one further.

Matthew cut short his arrival date back to Rockhampton from Bedourie last weekend to ride Only Emma in a track gallop at Callaghan Park last Tuesday.

That in itself won plaudits from me and I was impressed too about how he handled Emma and his informative appraisal about her gallop.

On my score sheet that was “three out of three” but Milford made it a perfect score for me at Springsure.

A speed machine, I visualised Only Emma would lead throughout in the $8000 Class B (1000m) which was a “bonus race” coming from a Maiden win and therefore still remaining eligible for the usual progression to a Class 1.

They jumped at about 2.20pm Saturday and there was my speed machine Emma a clear last after beginning well but drifting right back through the field after just 200 metres.

Furthermore, her head carriage was high spelling out she resented the kick back from the dirt track and I was lamenting even more at the 700 metres when it appeared Emma, the $2.20 favourite would be a resounding last.

I had misjudged Milford’s nous as within a twinkling he steered her to the extreme outside of the field thereby dodging the kick back and dust.

With 500 metres to go she was still a distinct last and not within a gunshot of the lead but then she answered Milford’s urgency.

Under his urgings and in clear going, she reigned in the field by the 200 metres and raced away to win by four lengths virtually untouched in the end.

With all due respect to Matthew Milford, it is probably the first time he has ridden such a short-priced favourite for some time but he rode her in the mode of a “thinking jockey” which is a big plus.

Now the catchline, Only Emma’s late entry into racing as a virtual four-year-old came about because she was diagnosed by the Gatton Equine University as a yearling as having an allergy to dust making her for seemingly “donkeys’ years” cough uncontrollably.

Straw had to be sourced for her stable as sawdust, the usual stable bedding in Central Queensland worsened her condition (allergy) which eventually she grew out of thank goodness.

No surprise then Bert Lille would have related, that Only Emma wouldn’t tolerate the dusty kickback at Springsure but thank goodness her jockey Milford was alert and had his eyes “wide open and thinking cap on”.

Thanks Matthew and by your winning rides on Saturday you have proved that weather worn racing axiom “jockeys and trainers are only as good as the cattle they have to work with”.