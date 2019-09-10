Rocky jockey suspended for punching, kicking race horse

Jockey Chris McIver was handed a three-month suspension after the incident at the Yeppoon race meeting last month.

Jockey Chris McIver was handed a three-month suspension after the incident at the Yeppoon race meeting last month.

A ROCKHAMPTON jockey has been suspended for three months for punching and kicking a race horse at last month’s Yeppoon meeting.

Jockey Chris McIver was charged and found guilty of breaching AR228(b) – “A person must not engage in; misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour”.

Stewards imposed a three-month suspension of jockey McIver’s licence, one month to be suspended for two years pending no further breach of a similar rule.

Accordingly, under these conditions his licence to ride in races was suspended from midnight Thursday, September 12, to midnight Tuesday, November 12.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said stewards investigated the incident, which happened after the running of Race 5 at the Yeppoon Race Course on Saturday, August 17.

“While in the mounting yard, he (McIver) struck Flat To Stack with his right fist and shortly thereafter forcibly kicked the horse with his right leg in the region of the hindquarter,” Barnett said.

“Stewards view breaches of this kind very seriously as it can have a detrimental effect on the image of racing.

“Penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the racing industry that these activities will not be tolerated.”

Flat to Stack, a six-year-old gelding which started at $5, finished second in the 1300m race.

It is believed a member of the public took a photo or video of the incident but Barnett would not confirm that, or how McIver pled to the charge.

“The Commission is not in a position to make comment about Mr McIver’s plea or about the evidence that was tendered at the Steward’s Inquiry,” Barnett said.

“This is a unique incident and while breaches of the rules of this type are rare the Commission takes the welfare of racing animals very seriously and is reflected in the three-month suspension handed down.”