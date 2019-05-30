Rocky junior league head into semi final clashes

RUGBY LEAGUE: There were some thrilling games to finish off the regular rounds of the RDJRL last Friday night.

The sides now prepare for semi-finals tonight at Yeppoon, while players in the Under 13, 14 and 16 competitions also juggle representative commitments with the Junior Capras heading to Bundaberg in two weeks for the Central Crows Trials.

The Under 16 Yeppoon Cap Coast game was a tale of two halves when they squared off with Brothers Blue last Friday night.

After a slow start by both sides trying to find holes in each other's defence, it was speed machine Kalani Sing that got Cap Coast off to the best start.

This was followed up by a converted try to Brothers' Ilami Buli bringing the score to 10-0, then minutes later Mitchell Biddulph scored a converted try and Yeppoon found themselves down 16-0.

They soon found their groove in defence and managed keep the score 16-0 at half time.

Yeppoon started the second half strongly and within 15 minutes of the second term they had clawed back 10 points through tries to Bryan Pattel and Connor Peterson.

Both sides then got into a defensive battle, and with seconds remaining, Kendrick Treadwell dived over for the Seagull and left Blake Anders with the job of squaring up the game after the buzzer.

Anders' conversion was successful and both sides were left sharing the points in the final round of the session.

In the Under 13s, Cap Coast Brothers missed the minor premiership and slid to 3rd place after going down to Yeppoon 30-14.

Tigers secured the minor Premiership with a 36-0 win over Gracemere.

North's will play in the semi-finals after defeating Brothers 36-4 and getting fourth place.

In the Under 14s, Cap Coast continued its undefeated dominance of this competition, defeating Yeppoon 26-4.

Brothers Blue secured second place when they were able to get on top of a determined North's outfit 32-10 at the Gymmy grounds, while Brothers White have crept into fourth spot with a close 10-6 win over Emu Park.

In the Under 15s, Brothers Blues' 26-4 win over North's was not enough to get them into second place on the ladder, with North's holding that position.

Cap Coast Brothers' 22-8 win over Yeppoon gave them the minor premiership with Yeppoon holding onto fourth spot on the table.

In the Under 16s, in a very tight competition, Brothers have come from the clouds to wrap up the Minor Premiership with their 22-6 win over North's.

Yeppoon knocked Cap Coast Brothers off top spot by a small for and against margin of four points 16-6.

Gracemere's bye gave them fourth spot when North's lost to Brothers.

In the Under 18s, Yeppoon's strong win gave them the under 18 minor Premiership with a 26-10 win over Cap Coast.

North's Blues 20-0 win over Brothers was not enough to leap frog the Brothers side, with them taking second on for and against.

Despite being defeated 28-26 in the final moments by North's White, the Emus will continue the season, holding onto fourth spot.

All semi-final games will be played at Barmayree, Yeppoon tomorrow night.

Semi-Finals

U13 - 4.30pm

Rocky Tigers (1) v Yeppoon (2)

Cap Coast Brothers (3) v North's

U14 - 5.30pm

Cap Coast Brothers (1) v Brothers Blue (2)

Yeppoon (3) v Brothers White (4)

U15 - 6.30pm

Cap Coast Brothers (1) v Brothers Blue (2)

North's (3) v Yeppoon (4)

U16 - 7.30pm

Brothers Blue (1) v Cap Coast Brothers (2)

Yeppoon (3) v Gracemere (4)

U18 - 8.30pm

Yeppoon (1) v North's Blue (2)

Brothers Blue (3) v Emu Park (4)