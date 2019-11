Rocky Junior Touch hosts grand final day to remember

WINNERS: The victorious Devils 10 years boys team (back row, from left) Jarryd Neilsen, Kobe Upton, Rory Gooda, Harry Edwards and Ryder Nelson, and (front, from left) Lewis Wogand, Charlie Brazil and Cooper Todman.

TOUCH: There was action aplenty as the Rockhampton Junior Touch Association’s season came to a thrilling close on Saturday.

Eighty finals were played in age groups from under-6 to under-12, with half of them decided by two points or fewer.

RJTA chairman Rod Pratt said it was a grand final day to remember, with some predictable results but some surprises as well.

Devils upset the highly fancied Rebels Purple 3-nil in the 10 years boys Division 1 decider.

“Kobi Upton came to play,” Pratt said.

“He made the most of opportunities created through the pacey Harry Edwards and scored off two spectacular sliders.

Oscar Tranberg in action for Magpies SW 12 years boys.

“Charlie Brazil shored up the Devils’ middle with plenty of stout defence.

“Eli Landsberg and Jake Lucas battled hard for Rebels Purple but were unable to bridge the gap.”

Pratt said Magpies CM completed their unbeaten season with a 3-0 win over Crushers in the 10 years girls Division 1 final.

Lily Chopping stamped her authority on the game for the victors, ably supported by Aida Boswood.

Mia McKenzie picked up a brace of tries in a complete performance.

Adelaide Seierup was outstanding for Crushers, with the ever-improving Millie Price providing solid back-up.

The eight years Division 1 final was the only game of the day that featured two undefeated teams.

The Magpies TM 8 years team (back row, from left) Coen Manning, Jordan Walker, coach Tansy Manning, Blake Fuller, Koby Chin, Ethan Parr, and (front, from left) Jacob Fuller, Ben Elson and Johnathon Pearce.

Pratt said the game lived up to expectations, with Magpies TM running out 6-4 winners over St Peter’s Blasts.

Blake Fuller, Jordan Walker and Coen Manning turned in sterling performances for the winners, while Ronan Ramsay, Seth Dunkley Heam and Sam Cofield worked tirelessly for St Peter’s.

RESULTS

6 years: Div 1 St Joseph’s Wandal Stingers 8 d Magpies Orange 6. Div 2 Joeys Juniors 6 d St Paul’s Rhinos 4. Div 3 Rebels Black 7 d St Peter’s Storm 6. Div 4 Joeys Jellybeans 8 d St Mary’s Orange 7. Div 5 St Peter’s Stars 6 d Rebels Purple 4. Div 6 St Paul’s Monkeys 8 d RGS Knights 8 (on countback). Div 7 Magpies BB 6 d St Mary’s Red 3. Div 8 St Peter’s Sparks 5 d Magpies CH 4. Div 9 RGS Tigers 4 d St Mary’s Purple 1. Div 10 RGS Dragons 6 d St Mary’s Green 3. Div 11 Joeys Jubes 6 d St Anthony’s Tigers 4.

8 years girls: Div 1 RGGS 7 d St Peter’s Cyclones 5. Div 2 St Mary’s Purple 8 d St Mary’s Aqua 5. Div 3 St Mary’s Pink 7 d RGS Stars 5. Div 4 Joeys Jasmines 4 d RGS Rabbits 4 (on countback). Div 5 Magpies RE 4 d Magpies LW 3. Div 6 St Joseph’s Wandal Vipers 5 d St Peter’s Cosmo 4.

8 years: Div 1 Magpies TM 6 d St Peter’s Blasts 4. Div 2 Magpies MH 5 d Joeys Jumbucks 3. Div 3 The Caves Droids 6 d Rebels White 5. Div 4 Rebels Purple 6 d St Paul’s Tigers 5. Div 5 Rebels Black 9 d RGS Cowboys 4. Div 6 Magpies SA 7 d RGS Warriors 2. Div 7 St Peters Tornados 8 d St Joseph’s Wandal Bandits 5. Div 8 RGS Broncos 5 d St peters Thunder 4. Div 9 Joeys Jockeys 7 d St Mary’s Yellow 5. Div 10 St Anthony’s Sharks 6 d St Paul’s Lions 6 (on countback). Div 11 St Mary’s Green 4 d Magpies PG 3. Div 13 Joeys Jumbles 7 St Paul’s Panthers 3.

10 years girls: Div 1 Magpies CM 3 d Crushers nil. Div 2 Magpies KW 4 v Magpies KG 1.

Div 3 St Paul’s Suns 4 d Joeys Jades nil. Div 4 Rebels Purple 7 d Joeys Jivers 6. Div 5 Rebels Black 4 d Magpies AC 1. Div 6 RGS Storm 8 d St Joseph’s Wandal Raiders 3. Div 7 RGGS 5 d St Paul’s Stars 3. Div 8 The Caves Jawas 8 d St Mary’s Red 4.

10 years boys: Div 1 Devils 3 d Rebels Purple nil. Div 2 Rebels Black 6 d Magpies SW 3. Div 3 Young Devils 7 d St Peter’s Fury 2. Div 4 Wolfpack 3 d Frenchville Thunder 1. Div 5 Magpies EB 3 d St Joseph’s Wandal Spitfires nil. Div 6 Joeys Jackfish 5 d RGS Panthers 4. Div 7 The Caves Padawans 7 d St Peter’s Fireball 2. Div 8 RGS Raiders 5 d RGS Titans nil. Div 9 St Mary’s Blue 8 d St Paul’s Comets nil. Div 10 The Caves Ewoks 10 d St Mary’s Green 4.

10 years mixed: Div 1 Devils 11 d Magpies SW 3. Div 2 Rebels Purple 6 d Rebels Black 2. Div 3 Magpies KW 5 d RGS Red 2. Div 4 St Mary’s Yellow 6 d St Peter’s Explosion 4. Div 5 Young Devils 10 d Joeys Jacks 2. Div 6 RGS Black 3 d St Joseph’s Wandal Mustangs 1. Div 7 St Paul’s Rockets 5 d Joeys Jets 4. Div 8 The Caves Wookies 8 d St Anthony’s Eagles 2.

12 years girls: Div 1 Crushers Yellow 3 d Rebels nil. Div 2 Magpies PF 2 d Crushers Black 1. Div 3 Magpies TG 7 d RGS Lightning nil. Div 4 St Pauls Lightning 5 d Magpies JB nil. Div 5 RGS Thunder 4 d RGGS 2. Div 6 The Caves Padmes 3 d St Peter’s Diamonds 1.

12 years boys: Div 1 Rebels Bushrangers 5 d Buckaneers 2. Div 2 Rebels Desperados 2 d Bulldogs Nil. Div 3 Rebels Outlaws 4 Rebels Bandits 3. Div 4 Magpies SW 3 d Devils 2. Div 5 Brothers 6 d St Peter’s Heat 1. Div 6 RGS Falcons 10 d Crushers 2. Div 7 Magpies JT 6 d St Paul’s Thunder 4. Div 8 Joeys Jackaroos 6 d St Mary’s Green 2. Div 9 RGS Hawks 3 d St Joseph’s Wandal 2. Div 10 The Caves Rebel Alliance 4 d Magpies 3.

12 years mixed: Div 1 Rebels Purple 7 d RGS Blue 1. Div 2 Rebels Black 6 d Crushers Yellow 3. Div 3 St Peters TNT 8 d Mixed Nuts 7. Div 4 St Peter’s Lightning 4 d Joeys Jaybirds 3. Div 5 Magpies HB 6 d RGS White 5. Div 6 RGS Gold 5 d St Paul’s Storm 3. Div 7 Crushers Black 8 d Joeys Jinxes 2.