Rocky karateka celebrates success at national titles

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Rockhampton’s Riley Glennen won the men’s senior middleweight kumite and then grand champion at the SKIA national championships in Yeppoon at the weekend. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Rockhampton’s Riley Glennen won the men’s senior middleweight kumite and then grand champion at the SKIA national championships in Yeppoon at the weekend. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

KARATE: It was a day of firsts for Rockhampton’s Riley Glennen at the SKIA national championships at Yeppoon.

The 20-year-old successfully defended his title in the men’s senior middleweight kumite but this time he did it without a point being scored on him in the final.

That victory earned him a shot at the men’s grand champion title, which he won for the first time.

Glennen beat the lightweight champion in his first fight and the heavyweight champion in his second, again without having a point scored on him.

“This is my first time winning grand champion so I’m super happy about it,” he said.

“I had always watched the grand champion events when I was younger.

“Now that I’m senior I get to compete in them which is pretty crazy but to actually win is a pretty big deal for me.”

Rockhampton’s Riley Glennen: “My goal is world championship gold.’ Picture; ALLAN REINIKKA

Glennen, who is from Rockhampton Dojo, also won the award for the best male performance.

Club mate Isabella Scriffignano, who won the 16-19 years female kata, received the best female performance.

Eight other Central Queenslanders tasted victory (see list below).

The local contingent was among 136 competitors at the nationals, which were hosted by Keppel Bay Karatedo Club.

A total of 279 entries were received from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, ACT, Western Australia and South Australia in individual and team kata and kumite events.

Queensland was the best performing state.

It has been a big year for Glennen, who competed at the SKIF world championships in the Czech Republic in July.

Members of Rockhampton Dojo who competed at the SKIA national championships in Yeppoon at the weekend.

It was his second appearance at the event - he competed as a junior in Jakarta in 2016.

“I did really well there. I came pretty close to a getting a medal but I just fell short,” he said.

“That was my first taste of international competition and not winning made we want to win more.

“This year was my first time competing in the men’s division.

“It was a bit of a jump going from being one of the older competitors in the junior division to the youngest that you can be in the men’s division.

“I didn’t get a medal but I fought some of the top guys in the division and all my fights were close.

“It was awesome and I gained a lot of experience.”

Glennen said he would continue training hard as he continued to chase his karate dream.

“The hard work doesn’t stop. I just want to keep getting better,” he said.

“My goal is world championship gold. I want to compete in the grand champion event there and win it hopefully.”

SKIA nationals results

Riley Glennen (Rockhampton Dojo) won men’s senior middleweight kumite, won men’s grand champion event.

Rebecca Harris (Rockhampton Dojo) won women’s senior heavyweight kumite, second in the women’s grand champion event.

Jarryd Lebeter (Rockhampton Dojo) won 18-19 years male kumite

Ethan Condon (Moranbah Dojo) won 16-17 years male kumite

Isabella Scriffignano (Rockhampton Dojo) won 16-17 years female kumite

Isaac Dooley (Rockhampton Dojo) won 14-15 years male kumite

Tom Baker (Fitzroy Dojo) won 12-13 years male kumite

Vincent Scriffignano (Rockhampton Dojo) won senior male kata

Jarryd Lebeter (Rockhampton Dojo) won 16-19 years male kata

Isabella Scriffignano (Rockhampton Dojo) won 16-19 years female kata.

Award winners

Best female performance: Isabella Scriffignano (Qld)

Best male performance: Riley Glennen (Qld)

Spirit award: Alicia Audwart (Vic)

Best junior performance: Tyla Davis (Qld)

Referees award: David Rush (NSW)

Best developing state: Victoria

Best performing state: Queensland