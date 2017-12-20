Rocky keen to host more titles after last week's success

STRONG SHOWING: The Central Queensland under-12 cricket team after it finished fifth at the Queensland championships played in Rockhampton.

CRICKET: Rockhampton will look to play host again next year after the successful staging of the Queensland under-12 championships in the city last week.

Twelve regional teams contested the carnival, with 30 games played at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground and Kalka Shades over the five days.

Rockhampton Junior Cricket president Tony Newman said the event had run smoothly and feedback from visiting coaches, managers and supporters was very positive.

"Given how well the carnival went we'd like to put our hand up to host again next year, whether it's the under-12s or another age group,” he said.

"A number of coaches and managers who have been going to events like this for years complimented us on how well the carnival was run and how good the facilities were.

"It was definitely a big effort from a small band of volunteers who worked very hard to make this happen.”

Newman said the carnival was a showcase of the state's budding young talent.

"It's not hard to imagine that nine or 10 years from now we could well be watching some of these players competing in the Big Bash League or the Sheffield Shield,” he said.

The Adrian Reck-coached Central Queensland placed fifth at the titles, the best finish by a CQ underage team this year.

CQ won two of its four pool games and went on to beat South East Queensland in the play-off for fifth and sixth.

Bowlers Lachie Reck (Rockhampton) and Kori Ramsden (Gladstone) were both recognised for taking four-wicket hauls.

Coach Reck could not have been happier with how his young players performed on the big stage.

"The boys really shone and I was proud of the team effort. There were highlights for different individuals each day but it took the team in its entirety to achieve what we did,” he said.

"A highlight for me was having success over three metro-based sides, and the carnival really brought out the best in our boys.

"The state carnival was a huge success for junior cricket, cricket in general and for Rockhampton and it's a credit to all involved.”