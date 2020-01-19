Rocky keeper primed for Qld duties

HIGH HONOUR: Stevie Roser, behind the stumps for the Gracemere Bulls in a Cap Challenge game, will represent Queensland at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs. Picture: Jann Houley

CRICKET: Stevie Roser is eagerly counting down the days to the start of 2020 National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

The talented young wicketkeeper will represent Queensland for the first time at the week-long event, which starts on January 27.

Roser, 17, was selected in a talent identification squad after a strong showing at the Stan Alberts Shield, the annual 20/20 indigenous carnival played in Rockhampton.

He secured his place in the state squad after impressing in a trial game in Brisbane.

Roser is excited for the chance to play on the national stage.

“To achieve such a high honour is a really good feeling,” he said.

“I’m also pretty excited to go to Alice Springs, it’s somewhere I’ve never been before.”

Rockhampton product Preston White is the team’s coach.

Stevie Roser: “I’ll be looking to pick up as many tips and as much advice as I can.”

Roser belives the Queenslanders have the line-up to challenge for the title and he is ready to take his opportunity with both hands.

“It’s a 14-man squad so not everyone will play every game. I’m just hoping to play some games and play well when I get the chance,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great experience and something that will help me develop my game.

“I’ll be looking to pick up as many tips and as much advice as I can.”

Roser started playing school cricket at age 10.

“I just loved it and asked dad if I could join a club,” he said.

“In those younger divisions you did everything but I enjoyed wicketkeeping the most.

“I knew dad was a good keeper so I guess I just wanted to be like dad.”

Roser made his A-grade debut with the Gracemere Bulls in the 2019/2020 season and said his first game in the top grade was something special.

He is relishing his role behind the stumps.

“You’ve just got to be switched on the whole time and you’re always in the game,” he said.

“I’m always looking to improve and make the most of every opportunity.”