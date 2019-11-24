Rocky kids step up in junior touch grand final

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Junior touch teams from across Rockhampton poured into the local touch fields on Saturday, with Rebels Bushrangers and Crushers Yellow topping the competition in division one Rockhampton Touch Football season grand final.

In the U12 boys, Rebels Bushrangers defeated the Buckaneers 5-2 and in the U12 girls, Crushers defeated Rebels 3-0.

Touch Football: RGS blue's Kalani Williams.

Junior co-ordinator Rod Pratt said in the Bushrangers, Bronson Carlos and Connor Wastell led the way.

Touch Football: Rebles Purple's Bree Rodgie.

“They were also very well supported by Ethan McAlister and Ollie Spyve,” he said.

“The Buckaneers’ try scorers were Chase Everingham and Harry Meiland and their main playmakers were Lathin McMeeken and Mason Broadhurst.”

Touch Football: Rebles Purple's Bronson Carlos

Reflecting on the girls’ efforts, Pratt said Crushers were just “too good”.

“Most of it was on the back of a talented half running from Molly Kelso,” He said.

“Freya Hansen was on the receiving end of a couple of passes from Molley to score tries.

“It was a very good combination, that pair, and they received very good throughout the game from Bella Wren and Adelaide Seierup.”

Touch Football: RGS blue's Kai Williams.

Despite not adding to the board, “Rebels never gave up”,

“They tried really hard the whole game with players like Rosie Arthur and Layney Jenkins who never stopped trying,” Pratt said.

“The side was led by Breanna Rodgie and Charlotte Thomas.”

All in all, the two top games had “very good contenders”, said Pratt.

“They might have ended up with a couple of tries between them but they were both really keenly fought and both were played in good spirit as well.

“There were seven different grades from U6 up to U12s playing, with girls, boys and mixed teams in different grades.

Touch Football: Rebels Bushrangers' Kurt Lynch.

“The kids had a great day, the weather was kind – it wasn’t too hot, and there were plenty of supporters. It was a great day in all.”

Touch Football: Rebels Bushrangers' Bronson Carlos.

Pratt said the grand final was a great way to cap off a “really rewarding season”.

Next season will start in March next year for the U10-14s.

Touch Football: Buckaneers Chase Everingham.

There will also be development programs for the U10-U18s towards the end of January.

To stay up to date, keep an eye on Rockhampton Touch Football’s Facebook page.