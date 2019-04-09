Rocky kids transforming sporting facility into work of art

Laine Devoi is taking part in Youth Mural Project for Youth Week 2019.

LAINE Devoi was born with not just a flair for the creative, but a determination not to let negative comments dull his colourful shine.

"I started doing art at primary school. I've very intrigued by all different types of artwork like anime and sculptures,” he said.

"If you get negative feedback, don't listen. I got heaps when I was younger and never listened.

"Just have a go and don't give up.”

Laine has joined five other children aged 11-14 years in a four-day Youth Mural Project.

Sneaky foxes, an athletic llama, anime, a chalice, vines and a demon in a Mad Hatters' hat will be splashed across the toilet block at Kele Park as part of the project.

The artistic project is a part of this year's Youth Week, which is creating interacting activities for local youth in Rockhampton and Mount Morgan.

"I'm pretty stoked. I have multiple ideas for it,” the artistic teen said.

"One is a demon art lady wearing a Mad Hatter hat, holding a football.”

Art is Laine's favourite subject at his school, The Cathedral College, and painting is his skill of choice.

He comes from a "very artistic” family, and is working on his own personal mural on his backyard fence.

"[I like] meeting new people and all different style of art and how different they are to you,” he said.

"I think I'm good at painting and drawing.

Laine had some words of advice for those who may not be confident in their own skills.

"Just have a go and don't give up,” he said.

"You need heaps of imagination and determination. Some artworks take hours and hours, maybe days to do.

"You never know if you're good at it if you don't try.”

Laine is hoping to learn a thing or two about spray can skills and painting on rough surfaces with tutor and local artist Nellifour Lovegrove.

Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovice said the project was about creating a nice public space for the community.

"On another level is also about engaging our youth,” she said.

"If our youth own, respond to and have a voice in a public space, then we have less concerns about tagging or behaviour in public.

"To give the youth a voice and a way to express it is really valuable.”

The "beautification project” will be painted this weekend, with six participants spending Tuesday and Wednesday learning about the process and designing their own stencils.

"The kids are very excited. They were optimistic to start with and perhaps they're now a little bit overwhelmed since they visited the site,” Ms Acimovice said.

"They have a big project ahead of them.

"They have their own ideas about what they'd like to achieve and are starting to discuss them with the artist educator.

"It will be an exciting few days ahead.”

On Saturday and Sunday, other participants are encouraged to get on board and help bring the small team's vision to life.

"It was raised that this park and building in particular could have some opportunities as well as engaging with the place and park it's situated in,” Ms Acimovice said.

"The opportunity came about as a beautification project and the art gallery aims to engage directly with the community and give students opportunities that are rather unique.”

Genevieve Webb, 11, from North Rockhampton High said her love of drawing and sketching drew her to the project.

Her idea involving two foxes, with one sneaking up on the other, revolves around her love of drawing animals.

"I'm pretty sure there could be some wildlife here. I saw a spider earlier,” she said.

"Art is amazing. Everyone can do it.

"You connect with other people to do something for the community; a beautiful art piece that everyone can look at and enjoy for a long time to come.”

Parkhurst State School student Layla Struthers, 11, said she is regularly involved in Rockhampton Art Gallery's Steam projects.

"We've made a tree with one of the [Steam projects] and we've amde big tarps with bodies where you put what you like in it,” she said.

"I think it's fun and you can do what you like with it.”

Her contribution to the wall will include vines and animals.