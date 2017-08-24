Rocky Labor branch moves to censure 'rogue' MP

ONE of Queensland's oldest ALP branches , the Rockhampton-based Park Avenue Branch, will hold a special meeting tomorrow to put a motion of solidarity with the Labor Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk over recent allegations made by Labor backbencher Jo-Ann Miller in Parliament.

It will also deal with a motion to censure Ms Miller over her attack on the Premier the Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Party officials.

Branch President Barry Thompson, who called the meeting following calls from rank and file members, said there was general outrage from rank and file members over Ms Miller's comments.

"Branch members are particularly upset by her reference to Bjelke-Petersen,” he said.

"Many of our older members recall Joh (former Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen) with great disdain and some of our members were locked up for street marching and were part of the strike action to protest against the sacking of 1200 ETU members in SEQEB.

"I have not heard one of our branch members condone her attack and they all see her actions as self serving and an attempt to hold a gun at the head of a Labor Government."

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday refuted Mrs Miller's allegations made in Parliament that she turned a blind eye to corruption allegations in a move akin to what would have occurred during the Bjelke-Petersen regime, describing the comments as hurtful.

But she refused to personally call for Mrs Miller's head, chalking her behaviour up to "just Jo-Ann being Jo-Ann”.

The Park Avenue meeting, which will take place in union offices on Quay St, will also be asked to endorse letters to other branches calling for similar action against Ms Miller.

Mr Thompson said the Park Avenue branch was a rock solid active branch that had a proud record of rank and file activism.

"At rare times like this when one lone rogue member seeks to undermine a Labor government our branch will always stand up and be counted,” he said.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to contact Ms Miller, the MP for Bundamba, for a response but Steve Axe, Electorate Officer for Ms Miller, said "no comment will be made on internal party matters”.