Rocky Labor power broker: 'I'm going stick my neck out'

OPINION by former Labor minister and Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.

I AM going to stick my neck out here.

I predict Brittany Lauga, Glen Butcher and Jim Pearce will be re-elected.

Barry O'Rourke will be the next Member for Rockhampton.

Now before you scream "as a Labor life member you would say that" read on and I'll explain.

One Nation is again on the make.

Those who know political history will tell you such parties only thrive in a vacuum caused by traditional and respected political parties failing to recalibrate their policies to address the things that keep people awake at night.

Job security is the biggest issue on the majority of people's radar.

They see it everyday.

A machine invented that make thousands of jobs redundant.

They know that driverless mining trucks run by a single operator hundreds of kilometres away is not science fiction.

They know that robots are storming into the workplace displaying manufacturing jobs.

They know that technology is spreading quicker than the flu at a school camp.

Problem is they do not believe the political system as we know it will save them.

So they turn to someone who says they kick the rear of the political class.

Brittany Lauga despite some of the vilest political assassination attempts anyone can remember has worked tirelessly delivering not only all the things she promised but I doubt there's too many people she has not met.

She's known personally to thousands of electors because she has met them where they work, relaxed , socialised and she hears what they've got to say.

I doubt there's anyone in Gladstone who doesn't know Glen Butcher and I even heard the famous Johnny Young promoting "Butch's" sponsored Christmas carol concert.

Jim Pearce is a seasoned "tap root" politician.

His experience and reputation as a listener and a doer needs no further explanation.

Barry O'Rourke already has at least 1200 followers.

They are the people who live in social housing for whom he has advocated, helped and cared about for over a decade.

He has deep roots into the community engaging with everyone from senior police, church leaders to staff at the women's shelter.

He has worked with people for people all his working life.

This is exactly the antidote for One Nation.

Fair dinkum candidates putting their hands up to partner with people, to share their concerns and work on solutions.

Right from the invention of the wheel humans have had to adapt to changed jobs.

But the tech revolution upon us with artificial intelligence affecting every job from doctors to dustmen, ironically demands a return of the old style person to person politician.

Electors are searching for honesty, empathy and someone who will work for them to unlock the opportunities which always come with change.

Tha''s why my money is on Brit, Butch , Baz and Pearcey.

For the first time in 45 years aside from handing out the odd how to vote or putting up a sign I will not be in the engine room of local Labor politics.

There's new blood and enthusiasm in our branches that is more than capable of running solid local campaigns which again bodes well for my prediction.