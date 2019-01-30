Menu
June Murray, Cherie Weatherall, CarolAnn Carolyn, Carol Price, Hazel Halliday and Melody Williams.
Rocky ladies gather to make a difference

30th Jan 2019 12:05 AM
THE ladies of the Rockhampton and District Benefit Association Inc. have organised their first gathering for the new year.

June Murray, Cherie Weatherall, CarolAnn Carolyn, Carol Price, Hazel Halliday and Melody Williams joined together to prepare for their morning event to be held at the Frenchville Sports Club in North Rockhampton on Tuesday, February 12.

The event will commence at 9.30am and guests are encouraged to joined in the colour theme of red.

Attendees will enjoy the entertainment on offer which includes lucky spots, lucky door, birthday and booking prizes, not to forget a multi-draw raffle and money boards.

Entry costs adults $14 and $10 for children.

And please advise of special needs when making you bookings.

For catering enquiries, phone Melody Williams on 4928 2659 by Thursday, February 7.

Everyone is welcome to attend, both male and female so come along and have a great time while you support local community organisations.　　　　　

