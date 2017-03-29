Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDREW Hill is single once more after his experimental marriage imploded.

The Rockhampton native's heart was broken tonight on Married At First Sight when his TV wife Vanessa Belvedere called it quits.

After renewing their vows on the show last week, the couple was struggling with their interstate relationship and vastly different personalities.

"Andy is the nicest guy I've ever met…but there are certain things that aren't there," Vanessa said.

"For me communication is the key part of a relationship so I can't see it moving any further than where we're at right now."

The cracks began to show after Andy revealed that his existing commitments, including a renovation project and his current trip to Mount Everest, would keep him in Queensland for the next four months.

Victoria-based Vanessa, who was already concerned about Andy's communication issues, decided four months was too long to wait.

Vanessa visited Andy on the Gold Coast for crisis talks and things quickly turn heated as they both laid their cards on the table.

Andrew and Vanessa talk about their future on Married At First Sight. Channel 9

The tearful exchange ended with the couple agreeing they were at an impasse and Vanessa pulling the plug.

"I knew there were problems but I wasn't expecting that to happen," Andrew said.

"I don't think she wanted to make that decision but she felt like it was the right thing to do."

Despite his own heartbreak, Andrew was quick to console Vanessa.

"Andy's such a gentle soul; he just wanted to console me," she said.

Andrew consoles Vanessa after their break-up on Married At First Sight. Channel 9

"It just shows what type of person Andy is. He still wants to make sure I feel OK in that situation.

"All I can hope is Andy learns something from the experience. I want him to be happy and he has so much to offer.

Viewers were quick to jump to Andy's defense on social media:

Pretty sure there will be plenty of offers for Andy.. it was a bad fit from the start #9Married — Kee (@KeeniMaree) March 28, 2017

And point out there are other fish in the sea:

I know about 15 amazing girls who are not shit nor EXTROVERTED who would be great for Andy. Andy: leave. #9married — Bec Granfield (@becgranfield) March 28, 2017

But that's not the last we'll see of Andrew and Vanessa on our screens.

They will be seen in the Married At First Sight's final two reunion specials airing on Sunday and Monday on Channel 9.