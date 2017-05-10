Rocky tenants' dream scenario with huge rent drop

CLUELESS out-of-town investors who are buying new Rockhampton homes are the main reason for a shock rise in vacancy rates, an REIQ boss says.

A glorious three months for tenants looking for cheap rent saw Rockhampton's vacancy rates double from 4.3% in the December Quarter to 8.6% in the March Quarter.

Every other regional centre dropped in the same period, apart from Bundaberg, which rose 0.8% rise to 4.6%, and Toowoomba, which rose just 0.1% to 2.9%.

Mackay fell from 7.9%-6.4%, Gladstone dropped from 9.9%-6.4%, and Townsville dropped from 6.4%-6.2%.

It means Rockhampton tenants have a dream scenario as landlords are desperate to find tenants.

REIQ boss Noel Livingston told The Morning Bulletin new Rockhampton developments that are sold off to interstate investors who have next to no idea of the city's property market are flooding the rental pool.

"We are seeing additional supply come to the rental pool in areas such as Gracemere, which has been an ongoing problem identified by many of our survey respondents in our March Quarter survey," Mr Livingston said.

"New developments are being sold interstate with a 'guaranteed rental return' to investors with little understanding or knowledge of the Rockhampton market."

MASSIVE DROP: Rockhampton now has the worst vacancy rate of any regional centre in Queensland. Kevin Farmer

Mr Livingston said REIQ's property experts are still trying to piece together exactly what has gone wrong but "surprise results like (Rockhampton's)" usually boil down to a several factors.

"We usually find that a range of factors have contributed, such as a surge of supply to the rental pool, a major employer closing down or making a section of the staff redundant," Mr Livingston said.

Mr Livingston said property experts are treating the surge as an "outlier" but he warned of further signs the market has bottomed out yet.

"The sharp jump in Rockhampton's vacancy rate data is a surprise," he said. "At this stage we are regarding it as an outlier.

"We find the market has softened, but not as sharply as this vacancy rate would suggest."

An average three-bedroom house has fallen from $295-$280, a three-bedroom townhouse has fallen $35 to $305, and a two-bedroom unit has dropped $10 to $210.

The average house price has fallen 5% to $272,000, the latest REIQ data reveals.

But Mr Livingston said REIQ is expecting a turnaround in the market, with major projects just around the corner.

"The REIQ regards the outlook as positive, with beef exports on the rise due to a falling Australian dollar, the State Government's $823 million Back to Work program spend in Rockhampton, delivering 2500 jobs, and a major defence force deal on the horizon projected to bring millions of dollars to the region," he said.