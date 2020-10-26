Rocky league duo celebrating premiership glory

Rockhampton’s Cameron Munster (left) and captain Cameron Smith hoist the premiership trophy high after the Melbourne Storm’s grand final win on Sunday. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

HOT ON the heels of premiership glory, two Rockhampton rugby league stars have another reason to celebrate.

The Melbourne Storm’s Cameron Munster and the Brisbane Broncos’ Tamika Upton have been selected for State of Origin duties.

Munster was added to the Maroons men’s squad on Sunday night, while Upton was named in the 20-strong women’s squad today.

The men’s State of Origin will be played on November 4 (Adelaide Oval), November 11 (Sydney’s ANZ Stadium) and November 18 (Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium), while the standalone women’s clash will be at Sunshine Coast Stadium on November 13.

Upton is celebrating her second NRLW title after the Broncos scored a 20-10 win over the Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

The fleet-footed fullback scored the opening points of the decider, crossing in the 3rd minute for the first of the Broncos four tries.

Rockhampton’s Tamika Upton scored the first of the Brisbane Broncos tries in their NRLW grand final win on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Munster received his second NRL premiership ring after the Storm held off a fast-finishing Penrith Panthers to score a memorable 26-20 grand final victory.

The champion five-eighth put in a solid performance, his defence a highlight as he finished the game with 24 tackles.

Munster is set to join the 27-man Maroons squad, which includes fellow Central Queensland products Ben Hunt and Harry Grant, on the Gold Coast mid-week.

Meanwhile, the women’s players will enter camp on the Sunshine Coast on either Thursday or Friday.

Coach and legendary Maroons hooker Jason Hetherington is confident he has assembled a squad that “can do the job for Queensland this year”.

“We are proud to see how well they have adapted during this season with all the ups and downs and to see the skills they showed when playing in the BHP Premiership, Holcim Cup and NRLW season,” he said.

“We are excited to see what they can do in the big game in front of a home crowd next month.”

Of the 20 players selected by the coaching team of Hetherington, Karyn Murphy and Nat Dwyer, nine (including Upton) are in line to potentially make their Queensland debuts.

