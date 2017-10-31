News

Rocky league star to debut for Kangaroos on Friday

Cameron Munster will line up against France in Friday night's World Cup clash.
Cameron Munster will line up against France in Friday night's World Cup clash. Warren Lynam
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Cameron Munster is set to make his Australian debut.

The 23-year-old will line up with the Kangaroos in their second World Cup clash against France at Canberra's GIO Stadium on Friday night.

Munster will get his first taste of international football off the bench for the Kangaroos, one of four debutants named in the side.

Coach Mal Meninga has made six changes to the Aussie outfit that beat England in the World Cup opener last Friday.

Munster's inclusion in the Kangaroos caps what has been a remarkable year.

In July, he starred in the No.6 jersey in his State of Origin debut, helping guide the Maroons to a stunning victory in the series decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Last month, he won his first NRL premiership as the Melbourne Storm outclassed the courageous North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium.

Kangaroos: Billy Slater, Tom Trbojevic, Will Chambers, Josh Dugan, Josh Mansour, Michael Morgan, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Cameron Smith, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Wade Graham, Tyson Frizell, Josh McGuire. Bench: Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Aaron Woods, David Klemmer. Reserves: Valentine Holmes, Matt Gillett, Dane Gagai, Boyd Cordner.

Topics:  2017 rugby league world cup cameron munster kangaroos mal meninga melbourne storm rugby league

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

