Rocky LNP candidate fed up with Brisbane 'love affair'

Melanie Plane
| 14th Jun 2017 7:30 AM
Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton.
Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK240317arodgers

DOUGLAS Rodgers claims a 'love affair' with south-east Queensland commuters is costing Central Queenslanders after the State Budget 2017-18 was handed down yesterday.

The LNP Candidate for Rockhampton aired his frustrations after the Budget revealed a $2b billion commitment to the Cross-River Rail project in Brisbane.

He claimed the Budget left CQ residents in the lurch for job-creating projects.

"Despite throwing billions of dollars to an inner-city ego trip, this do-nothing Labor government seems hell-bent on ignoring regional Queenslanders,” Mr Rodgers said.

"What effort has Bill Byrne been putting into getting the treasurer to loosen the purse strings for CQ?

"Rookwood Weir promises to provide thousands of jobs for a fraction the price of the government's love affair with Brisbane commuters.

"Once again the South East gets first bite while we are left to share the crumbs.”

Mr Rodgers also questioned why there was only partial funding in the Budget for the $202 million Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion, a project he claimed was set to be one of the region's great 'white elephants'.

Olny $7.9 million of the total $202.2 million prison project appears in the budget.

"How does Mr Byrne justify $200M as appropriate cost for 164 cells when the NSW government has announced their 'Supermax II' will house 54 of Australia's worst criminals and cost just $47 million?” Mr Rodgers said.

"We need real job creation in CQ, the 70 this project promises just won't cut it.

"This government prefers spending over delivering and Central Queenslanders are sick of it.”

