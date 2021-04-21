Rocky locals want to explore their own backyard

Far North Queensland has been nominated by Rockhampton locals as the top spot for a camping or caravanning holiday. Picture: Contributed

Nearly all of Rockhampton locals that participated in a national survey have committed to exploring the great Australian outdoors, even after international borders reopen.

According to the Great Northern Great Outdoors National Survey, about 90 per cent of Rockhampton respondents wanted to keep up their camping and caravanning adventures.

Far North Queensland was nominated by Rockhampton locals as the top spot for a camping or caravanning holiday, followed by the Whitsundays and the Fraser Coast.

The survey revealed more than half of the respondents said they would like to spend more time outdoors this year.

Great Northern Brewing Co’s Ian Giles said the survey results showed the tough circumstances of 2020 had inspired Australians to get out and immerse themselves in the natural beauty the country had to offer.

“Rockhampton has some great spots to explore, and the local pubs serve great beer,” Mr Giles said.

“Australians have a renewed interest in their own backyard, and we hope this now translates to a financial lifeline for towns across Queensland including Rockhampton.

“We know businesses, pubs and clubs across Rockhampton and Central Queensland have done it tough so Great Northern Brewing Co has been working to drive tourists since international borders closed.”

He said Great Northern Brewing Co was giving away $26 million worth of BCF vouchers to help fund people’s passions to get out into the great outdoors in and around Rockhampton.

The survey also revealed Rockhampton respondents were not only keen to get out and explore but wanted to squeeze more activity in with 20 per cent of locals wanting to fish more often and 30 per cent wanting to camp more often.

“Nearly half of the Rockhampton respondents spent between $100 and $2000 on outdoor recreation equipment in the past year, with 12 per cent spending more than $2000,” Mr Giles said.

“In all 36 per cent of all that expenditure was on camping and fishing gear.

“Every person we get out and about, whether it’s a local or a visitor, we hope will pour dollars into the local economy.”

BCF $10, $20, and $50 vouchers are available with every specially marked carton of Great Northern Original, Super Crisp and Zero while stocks last.

