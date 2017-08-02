Macca's drug duo accused make Rocky court request

SIDE-by-side in the dock, two men allegedly at the heart of CQ's biggest drug bust in decades appeared in Rockhampton court today.

A timely tip-off led police to Adon Minh Nguyen and Steven Thanh Phong Tran, allegedly busted with more than 5kg of ice in the McDonald's George St drive through at 2.30am yesterday.

Duty lawyer Axel Beard represented the Brisbane pair in a fleeting appearance before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court at 2pm today.

"They are not making applications for bail, they are seeking a brief of evidence relative to their charges be sought," Mr Beard told presiding magistrate, Cameron Press.

One of the accused asked, "Are we allowed to call our legal representation once a day?"

Magistrate Press replied, "You will have to speak to the officers downstairs in relation to that."

Nguyen faces one charge each of possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1, drug quantity of it exceeding schedule 4 and contravening order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Tran is charged with one count each of possess tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part 2 and possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1 drug, quantity of it exceeding schedule 4.

Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs2

Both men, aged in their 30s, were remanded in custody, to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court via video-link at 2pm on September 21.

The prosecution were unable to confirm where the men will be held in custody until their next court date.

One of the accused is a 35 year-old Doolandella man, the other a 37-year-old Eight Mile Plains man.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey could not give further details of the case, but said investigations were ongoing.

Snr Sgt Peachey yesterday told media a police drug dog searched the vehicle, and detected the drugs in a back compartment under the third row of a Toyota Kluger.

He said the wholesale value of the ice was $900,000, but the street value is expected to be significantly higher.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs1

Nguyen and Tran were not previously known to police, and were on their way back to Brisbane when they were arrested.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it was the largest seizure he had seen in his time working in Central Queensland.

Police are investigating whether the drugs were produced in Rockhampton.