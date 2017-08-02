26°
News

Macca's drug duo accused make Rocky court request

Amber Hooker
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:03 PM
TruNarc testing device shows drug to be Methamphetamine.
TruNarc testing device shows drug to be Methamphetamine. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SIDE-by-side in the dock, two men allegedly at the heart of CQ's biggest drug bust in decades appeared in Rockhampton court today.

A timely tip-off led police to Adon Minh Nguyen and Steven Thanh Phong Tran, allegedly busted with more than 5kg of ice in the McDonald's George St drive through at 2.30am yesterday.

Duty lawyer Axel Beard represented the Brisbane pair in a fleeting appearance before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court at 2pm today.

"They are not making applications for bail, they are seeking a brief of evidence relative to their charges be sought," Mr Beard told presiding magistrate, Cameron Press.

One of the accused asked, "Are we allowed to call our legal representation once a day?"

Magistrate Press replied, "You will have to speak to the officers downstairs in relation to that."

Nguyen faces one charge each of possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1, drug quantity of it exceeding schedule 4 and contravening order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Tran is charged with one count each of possess tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part 2 and possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1 drug, quantity of it exceeding schedule 4.

 

Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs2

Both men, aged in their 30s, were remanded in custody, to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court via video-link at 2pm on September 21.

The prosecution were unable to confirm where the men will be held in custody until their next court date.

One of the accused is a 35 year-old Doolandella man, the other a 37-year-old Eight Mile Plains man.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey could not give further details of the case, but said investigations were ongoing.

Snr Sgt Peachey yesterday told media a police drug dog searched the vehicle, and detected the drugs in a back compartment under the third row of a Toyota Kluger.

He said the wholesale value of the ice was $900,000, but the street value is expected to be significantly higher.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs1

Nguyen and Tran were not previously known to police, and were on their way back to Brisbane when they were arrested.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it was the largest seizure he had seen in his time working in Central Queensland.

Police are investigating whether the drugs were produced in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court crime criminal investigation bureau drug bust drugs editors picks ice meth police rockhampton magistrates court

New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

Peter Trenerry was having a beer when he made the decision to buy one of Rocky's most popular CBD venues

One Nation's bold plan to slash CQ resident's power bills

BOLD PLAN: One Nation Candidate for Keppel Matt Loth wants to cut your power bill by 20%.

If they hold the balance of power.

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

Owen Harms will be remembered fondly.

Groups throughout the region pay their tributes

'Digital democracy': Livingstone councillor pushes transparency

Livingstone Shire Council meetings could be live-streamed to allow better community engagement.

Plan to give the public greater say in council decision-making

Local Partners

Cycle network gets a boost

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga annouces $1M in funding for the Kemp Beach Shared Path project.

Fr Chris tribute: 'You brought hope back to my heart'

Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.

Parishioner recalls Fr Chris's 'beautiful gift'

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

5 Acres, 3 Bay Shed and Ready to Build On

21 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

Residential Land Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's ... $299,000

Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's close to town these days is getting harder and harder to find. This beautiful block has a house pad...

Great Value Family Living

37 Cherryfield Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this modern low-set family home offering great value for money. Featuring; *4 bedrooms with built ins and a/c - walk in robe...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Immaculately Presented Range Home 2 Levels of Living

16 Wentworth Terrace, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This neat and tidy Wentworth Terrace home is ready to move into with nothing to do. The downstairs area consists of open plan living, bedroom, kitchenette and...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Sensational Architecturally Designed Lifestyle Home - On 1057m2 -In Frenchville!

19 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $620,000

WOW! You will absolutely love this Stunning Lifestyle Property positioned in a beautiful tranquil location on 1057m2, at the crest of a quiet cul de sac in...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

Renovated Lowset Home with a 3 Bay Shed

82 Sheehy Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $299,000

This beautiful lowset besser block home is full of surprises with 4 bedrooms and a rumpus room plus a 3 bay powered shed at the back of the home. Side access on...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014