Rocky Mahjong hosts Norfolk meet

The Rockhampton Mahjong Club Inc recently hosted the 26th Australasian Mahjong Festival on Norfolk Island which drew 85 players (and 25 partners) from local clubs and the eastern states including Tasmania.

The weather was perfect, cool but with sunny days and Norfolk Island hospitality certainly lived up to its reputation.

Rockhampton Mahjong club members at the Norfolk Island festival's Night as a Convict dinner

The competition was played over four half-days and while some players were dismayed at scoring zero points on the second day, this attests to the skill and luck required to succeed.

It may have been contemplated, but no players joined their partners in the fishing, bowls or golf on offer to their partners whilst Mahjong was being played.

During the week much fun was had exploring the island, shopping, and joining in the many organised events such as the Night as a Convict Dinner, the Progressive Dinner, a visit to author Colleen McCulloch’s mansion, Convict Settlement Tour, the Fish Fry Night and the BBQ & Karaoke evening.

Winners were announced at the Shipwrecked themed Festival Dinner; they were Bev Jennings (Pelican Waters), Merryl Lane (Coolangatta), Daphne Thomson (Emu Park), Judith Howarth (Morayfield), and Jane Parker (Rockhampton). They shared in prize money totalling approximately $1000.

RMC President, Jan Davison praised the efforts of the committee on the success of the festival as everyone attending felt like a winner returning home after such a wonderful week.

Next year the 27th Festival will be held in NSW, hosted by the Ballina Mahjong Club.

Rockhampton Mahjong Club Inc meets on Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm at St Luke’s Parish Hall, Wandal.

The club boasts over 90 members, and new players, including learners are welcome. Contact Secretary, Helen Hughes 0459 512 744 or rtonmahjong14@gmail.com