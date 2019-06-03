Rocky Mainiacs ready to tackle 100km Oxfam Trailwalker event

OXFAM TRAILWALKERS: Anna Mainey, Megan Grieve, Kathy Pomare-Clarke and Linsay Hensel in training for the Oxfam Trailwalker Brisbane on the Overland Track in February.

ROCKHAMPTON local Anna Mainey has signed up to take part in this month's 100km Oxfam Trailwalker event in Brisbane.

The event raises money to empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty.

Ms Mainey and her Trailwalker team the Mainiacs all met at the Capricornia Bushwalking Club, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The team has so far raised $1442, that's 90 per cent of their $1600 target.

"We all range in age between 46 and 70 and, in January this year, the four of us hiked the Freycinet Circuit and Overland Track in Tasmania,” she said.

"So we have really bonded as a team.”

She said she came across Oxfam Trailwalker seven years ago after seeing an advertisement.

"I rang my daughter to see if she'd do the 55km event with me,” she said.

"She said 'No, Mum - we can do the 100km!'.

"So 2014 was my first event and I've done it ever since. It gives me a reason to get out of bed at 4am in summer.”

She said she enjoys the camaraderie during the event, and is always chuffed at the finish line.

"I am pleased there is a point to it all - the fundraising,” she said.

Ms Mainey has come up with inventive ways to fundraise for the event over the years and says the bottle recycling scheme has been a godsend recently.

About 250 teams of four will tackle the Oxfam Trailwalker Brisbane from June 21-23.

Those registered for the 100km trail will have 48 hours to complete the challenge, which begins in Mt Glorious and winds its way through beautiful bushland to the finish line in Mt Coot-Tha.

Oxfam Trailwalker spokesperson Anna Wemyss said participants this year would be helping to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event.

"Since 1999, more than 90,000 Trailwalkers around the country have raised more than $100 million for Oxfam Australia's work tackling poverty around the world,” she said.

Ms Wemyss said Oxfam Trailwalker was thrilled to attract participants like Ms Mainey and her team.

"Everyday Australians can do extraordinary things if they put their mind to it, and committing to taking on Oxfam Trailwalker is a perfect example of that,” she said.

Support the Mainiacs by donating online via their team page at https://trailwalker. oxfam.org.au/my/team/33742.